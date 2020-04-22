Lala Kent Slams New Members Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Says They Aren’t ‘Solid’ Or ‘Interesting’

Lala Kent doesn't even watch their scenes.

Lala Kent is not impressed with the new members of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

During a recent interview, Kent, who joined the cast of the Bravo reality series during its fourth season after being added to the staff of SUR Restaurant as a hostess, admitted that when it comes to the newbies, including Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett, she doesn’t believe they are a “solid group of people.”

“I don’t find them very interesting,” Kent explained to People Now.

According to Kent, she knows that her comment about her new co-stars may be harsh but she believes that the new men and women of the show have simply been copying the past behavior of her and the original cast members of the show, who include Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, and Tom Sandoval.

“[They] just reenact what they see,” she alleged.

Although Kent had very strong feelings about the new cast members of the show and seemed to suggest they shouldn’t be featured on the Bravo reality series at all, she also admitted that when it comes to her co-stars’ storylines, she hasn’t actually followed them. Instead, when she’s watching the show’s new episodes, she fast-forwards through their scenes.

Kent even said that she doesn’t even know what sort of conflicts are happening between the new members of the show because she doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on with them.

“I fast-forward through their scenes. I don’t even know what conflicts are happening. I know nothing about what’s going on with any of the new people,” Kent shared.

That said, despite not knowing anything about what’s going on with the Vanderpump Rules newbies, she isn’t sold on the idea of them retaining their positions on the show.

While Kent seemed to establish a friendship with Kathan during production on Season 8 last year, the two women haven’t been seen together at all lately and during her interview with People Now days ago, Kent didn’t have anything positive to say about her co-star.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent addressed the newbies of the Vanderpump Rules during an appearance at BravoCon in New York City last November. At the time, she seemed to throw some shade at the added men and women of the show during an with Entertainment Tonight by poking fun at their appearances.

“I don’t think they’re all that hot,” Kent joked, adding that many of her new co-stars hadn’t yet tried Botox.