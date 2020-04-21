Janet Jackson Stuns In Black Gown For Latest Instagram Upload

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself that date back to 2017.

In the pictures shared to her page, the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long black dress. The item of clothing had a long train that fell behind her which was made out of silk material. Over the top, the music icon wrapped herself in a black fur jacket with very short sleeves. Jackson opted for black gloves that covered the majority of her arms and wore her long brunette hair in one huge plait. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper applied a red lip, shimmery gold eyeshadow, and black mascara for the occasion.

In the first shot, Jackson was captured relatively close up. The singer posed in front of a plain white wall and looked over to her right. She looked incredibly elegant and very glammed-up.

In the next slide, Jackson displayed her outfit from head to toe in a full-length photo taken from behind.

In the tags, she credited designer Rick Owens, her makeup artist, Preston Meneses, and hairstylist, Janer Zeitoun for helping her achieve this killer look. She also tagged her photographer, Solaiman Fazel.

In the span of five hours, Jackson’s post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Loved your braided fishtail and dress Janet,” one user wrote.

“Love the FASHION mutha. Your team always pushes the limits. You’re a leader, not a follower!” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“U LOOK AWESOME AND BEAUTIFUL,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Love you like no other! Keep inspiring us Janet! Thank you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Jackson originally wore this outfit back in November of 2017. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress attended the OUT100 Gala event that year and was honored with the Music Icon Award, per E! Online.

Jackson was seen posing on the carpet in the ensemble which showed off what the front of the outfit also consisted of. Underneath the dress, the entertainer rocked a pair of skintight leather pants. The front of the dress had lace detailing and was worn with black boots. Jackson accessorized herself with large black bracelets and held a large leather clutch purse in her hand.

The “Made for Now” performer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson dazzled followers with her huge smile in a photo that was taken in Las Vegas last year.