Tristan Rogers Hints At Twist Ahead With Holly’s ‘Death’ On ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital fans were smacked with a major shocker during Monday’s episode when Robert Scorpio was told that his ex-wife Holly Sutton had died. There has already been plenty of speculation among viewers that Holly may not actually be dead, and actor Tristan Rogers seemed to suggest that very thing after the episode aired.

Peter August knows that Robert is out to get him so he recently made a mysterious phone call instructing someone to initiate a plan of distraction. Now, out of nowhere, Robert gets a phone call telling him that Holly’s dead. Despite their split, these two have always remained intensely connected and it was understandable that her supposed death would be a jaw-dropper for him.

After the show, General Hospital fans took to Twitter to express their shock and displeasure over this development. At the same time, quite a few people speculated that Peter may have orchestrated a plan to fake Holly’s death to distract Robert and that she might still be alive.

When a couple of viewers tweeted about this in response to an unrelated post of Robert’s from the weekend, he did reply back to them on his Twitter page. What he said likely gives anxious fans a bit of hope that there could good things ahead related to Holly.

“I have waited for years for them to get together again. This was quite a shock. How could they do this? It really upset me. I’ve put up with the mob stuff. Now they take away a dream I had that someday they would get together again. I can’t believe it,” wrote a GH fan.

“Don’t jump to conclusions. This story was written awhile ago before we had COVID-19. Now it’s a whole new game,” Tristan said.

Tristan didn’t go into any detail beyond that, and he didn’t make any firm promises. However, regardless of what the General Hospital writers had in mind with this initially, things could definitely change as Tristan hinted. Production of the show was shut down in mid-March due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic, and unfortunately, it’s not clear when the cast and crew will be able to start filming again.

While this production interruption has everybody frustrated, as Tristan noted, it could provide an opportunity for the writers. Even if the original plan was to have Holly truly be dead, now there is time for the writers to shift gears when production resumes and have her alive after all given how strongly fans have reacted to this.

“We all know Holly is the love of Robert’s life. #GH used to make that clear over and over again throughout the years. Hopefully we will see that come out again in light of this. But most of all, hopefully Holly is not really dead! #R&H” expressed another fan.

General Hospital fans may be upset that the current tale is that Holly is dead, but there does appear to be an upside. Viewers will probably get to see some fabulous flashbacks of Robert and Holly as this progresses, and Tristan is clearly giving everybody hope that things may not be quite as they appear with this.