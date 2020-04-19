‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jordan Thinks About Resigning & Fans Are Up For It

Jordan Ashford has been the Port Charles police commissioner on General Hospital for a few years now. However, that may all change soon as spoilers tease that she is rethinking her current job after she just let Cyrus Renault go free.

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that the week of April 20 will see Jordan contemplate resigning from her job as police commissioner. She has been through a lot the past few weeks after mobster Cyrus Renault showed up in Port Charles and started killing some of her former colleagues. The last straw was when Taggert was killed and her son TJ was held hostage until she gave in and let Cyrus go free. Now that she has thrown her colleagues under the bus, guilt may be setting in and Jordan may feel that it’s best that she quits.

Thanks to Jordan, Cyrus is very close to being a free man. Will he hold up his end of the bargain and release TJ?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @jeffkober @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/aESnZYGl8K — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2020

There are many General Hospital fans who are rejoicing at the thought of having Jordan step down from her position. They have swarmed on social media over the years to express their desire to see someone else more capable of fighting crime than she has been. This time viewers are once again hoping that Jordan really will leave the job open for someone else.

“Contemplates? She should have resigned years ago! She awful! She has never solved a crime!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Do it Jordan. Just do it. Pleeeeze,” another GH watcher said.

Of course, she has thought about resigning from her job before. However, someone always seems to talk her out of it. This time it could be all part of her plan to make Cyrus feel like he has won.

With this new mobster free to roam the streets of Port Charles, he may do even more damage than when he was locked up at Pentonville. He has already taunted Jason Morgan face-to-face. Cyrus even had a confrontation with Carly before Jason intervened.

Cyrus Renault is a free man and he's anxious to make a good first impression to the residents of Port Charles.

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @lldubs @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/ACaexsMjc8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2020

Sonny and Jason have been talking strategy on how to deal with this guy. Jordan had finally gotten them involved when TJ was kidnapped. Now the ball is in their court to get rid of him once and for all.

According to General Hospital spoilers, Sonny is supposed to be meeting with Cyrus this week. However, plans will suddenly change and Sonny stands him up. Spoilers hint that Sonny will get a call about Mike and that will have his attention instead.

Will Jordan Ashford really resign this time around? It’s likely that Curtis will talk her from actually doing it, but fans are really hoping that she is serious this time.