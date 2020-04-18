‘Bachelor’ Star Madison Prewett Shares An Adorable Family Photo On Instagram And Discusses Faith Values

Madison Prewett shares a powerful message about Jesus in honor of Easter Sunday.

Bachelor Peter Weber’s popular after show final pick Madison Prewett is melting hearts with her recent family photo that she shared on Instagram from Easter Sunday. Madison, who is from Auburn, Alabama recently posted the adorable family photo featuring herself, her parents and two younger sisters.

Madison gave fans an inside look at her personal life via the sweet photo which featured her father, 47-year-old Chad Prewett, a basketball coach for Auburn Basketball in Alabama, and her mother Tonya who is also 47-years-old. The loving photo also featured Madison’s little sisters, Mary and Mal.

Madison, who is 24-years-old, is the eldest of her two siblings. Mal is 21-years-old and is expected to graduate from Auburn University in 2021. Meanwhile, Madison’s youngest sister Mary is only a senior in highschool expected to follow in her older sisters footsteps.

In the adorable photo, all three of the Prewett sisters looked strikingly similar as they wore their dark brown hair in curls, each of them smiling broadly at the camera. Madison flashed her bright white teeth while smiling joyfully and sporting a white ruffled Easter dress. Meanwhile, her two younger sisters opted for blue dresses in different patterns. Both of Madison’s parents smiled proudly at the camera, their arms wrapped around their children.

Ever since Madison established herself as the fan favorite from Weber’s season of The Bachelor, she’s gotten a lot of attention on social media. She currently boasts 1.9 million followers on Instagram overall. In her caption, Madison paid tribute to her now infamous Christian faith, referencing Jesus Christ’s resurrection, which she credits as the reason she has no fear of tomorrow.

This most recent family photo racked in a total of 400,000 likes in just a few days. Many of Madison’s followers took to the comment section to gush over how sweet her family was.

“My favorite song from growing up. Life is worth the living no matter what your dealing with!” one person wrote, referencing the bible verses in Madison’s caption.

“You are literally such an inspiration, thank you,” another person wrote of Madison and her family.

“Thank you for encouraging and being bold in Christ! Your example is and will be honored by the Lord!” one other person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss but eventually broke things off upon realizing that he was still in love with Madison. Nevertheless, things didn’t ultimately work out with Madison either and Weber has most recently been romantically linked with Kelley Flanagan, one of the other women he castoff during his season.