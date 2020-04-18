‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sharon Prepares For A Major Change

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of April 20 reveal that Sharon parties as she prepares for a significant change in her life. Plus, Chloe gets showered, Kyle fires Theo, and Amanda and Nate heat up as well as Summer and Kyle.

Sharon (Sharon Case) prepares to undergo surgery in her fight against breast cancer. However, before that happens, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gather with Sharon for a fun time before her surgery. They all dance together and play games in an attempt to spend quality time together before Sharon’s life changes.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackay) help put together a fantastic baby shower for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). She and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are expecting a baby boy, and Bella will be a big sister soon. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) toast their new nephew surrounded by blue balloons. No doubt, plenty of friends and family will be on hand to help make sure that the family gets everything they need for the new baby.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) end up sharing a passionate moment. They kiss while sitting on the bed, and their clothes begin to come off as Summer and Kyle celebrate being a great team. There’s just one thing, though — they are still in a suite at the hotel instead of in an apartment or house. Perhaps that is the next step once Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) divorce is finalized.

Speaking of heating up, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) end up going on another date, and they appear to enjoy each other’s company. Nate even manages to congratulate the lawyer on her excellent taste in doctors. Of course, she could also say that Nate has excellent instincts when it comes to lawyers.

Finally, it’s the day of reckoning for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson). Of course, Theo has no clue that Kyle and Summer set him up by putting Jack’s (Peter Bergman) old marketing plan on the server for Theo to steal from Kyle. When Jack hears the pitch he gave 15 years ago, he is not at all happy with his nephew. Even though Theo promises he will never do anything like that again, Jack isn’t willing to decide what to do. Instead, Jack leaves it up to Kyle, and Kyle has no mercy on his cousin.