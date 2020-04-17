Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Admits He Wants More Children With Her During ‘KUWTK’ Episode

Tristan Thompson seemingly isn’t giving up on becoming a family again with Khloe Kardashian any time soon.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Cleveland Cavaliers player admitted he could see himself having more children with Kardashian in the future. The topic of children came up when the two exes were discussing which of their daughter True’s toys they should donate as she begins to grow. During their FaceTime conversation, Kardashian pointed out one toy that she felt their child had outgrown. Although True is too big for the toy, Thompson proclaimed it would be perfect for their possible second daughter, per Hollywood Life.

“What happens if we have another girl?” Thompson asked before sharing they will have to “buy everything over again” if Kardashian becomes pregnant with a girl again.

Kardashian laughed off her ex’s comment.

“Who’s having another girl with you?” she asked. Thompson then played coy and said their daughter “needs a sibling,” hinting he would want to make that happen with Kardashian.

She didn’t seem to be giving in to her ex’s subtle advance. Instead of having to conceive a baby with him naturally, she suggested she use one of her embryos so True can have a sibling. Earlier in the season, Kardashian shared she was considering freezing her eggs in case she did decide to have another baby in the future, a procedure which she ultimately decided to do. She then jokingly asked Thompson if she could “borrow some sperm” from him since he wants to have another child.

Throughout the episode, Thompson had been finding several ways to swoon Kardashian again. Following their February 2019 split, the reality star shared that Thompson had been showering her with lavish gifts on random occasions. In the episode, he sent her a large Dior bag. The NBA star also surprised her and True by flying to Los Angeles from Cleveland to spend 24 hours with them. She admitted on Thursday’s episode that — although they have been making progress as co-parents — a part of her wishes he had made as much of an effort during their three-year relationship.

“Tristan and I are in a good place,” she said. “Do I wish he acted this way when we were together? One hundred percent. I also just want to be really smart and not have any of these lines blurred. It’s just very confusing.”

Thompson hasn’t been shy about expressing his feelings towards the mother of his child. He has posted about his admiration for Kardashian on his Instagram page several times. He has also left flirty comments on her own Instagram page in the past.