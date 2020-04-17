‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Discusses ‘Anxiety’ Over Sending True Thompson To Visit Tristan In Cleveland Alone

This week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will give more insight into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s newly formed co-parenting relationship.

Since their February 2019, Khloe has shared on Keeping Up and on social media that her main focus is having a positive relationship with Tristan for their daughter, True, 2. In a scene from the upcoming Thursday, April 15 episode, Khloe discusses True’s travel plans with her mom, Kris Jenner. In the scene, which was filmed late last year, Khloe explained to Kris that she has to consider how she and Tristan will split their time with True as he was gearing up for the NBA season. The basketball player has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for several seasons, and Khloe shared that, although she usually joins him, their recent breakup is causing her to make other plans for True to go alone.

“Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next,” Khloe shared in the clip, per Hollywood Life. “I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just been avoiding having this conversation.”

Khloe then explains that while she isn’t sure how their visitation schedule will work yet, Tristan has been doing everything he can to remain in True’s life while they’re apart. She then said while she’s fine with not being around Tristan and making an effort to visit him in Cleveland, she doesn’t want her daughter to not spend quality time with her dad. However, she admitted the thought of her then-1-year-old daughter flying thousands of miles on her own gave her “anxiety.” She also shared with her mom that, when making decisions for True with Tristan, she has to remember they’re both doing what they feel is best for their child.

“To co-parent is a different beast, it’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out,” Khloe admitted to Kris. “‘Cause, you get territorial. Like, ‘This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget, oh no, it’s both your baby.”

Eventually, Khloe and Tristan’s traveling plans for True turned out to be moot for his current NBA season. Due to the increased spread of COVID-19, Tristan has been able to quarantine in California with Khloe and True. The three recently celebrated True’s second birthday together at Khloe’s home. As for their romantic relationship, Khloe has confirmed she is single and only interested in having a friendship with Tristan.