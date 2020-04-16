Kourtney Kardashian Explains How She And Scott Disick Are Splitting Time With Their Children During Quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared how she and ex Scott Disick are navigating their co-parenting relationship while being under quarantine.

Although they ended their romantic relationship back in 2015, Kardashian and Disick will be forever connected because of their three children- Mason, 10, Penelope,7 and Reign, 4. The Poosh founder shared during her Instagram live session on Wednesday, April 15, that she and Disick are continuing their co-parenting schedule despite social distancing in different homes. According to Hollywood Life, the parents both see their children on a weekly basis. She explained to her millions of Instagram followers that the kids spend five days at her home and two days at Disick’s. This way, the businesswoman is able to focus on her work and the children don’t feel stuck in one home while the quarantine continues.

“I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days,” Kardashian shared. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she feels completely safe migrating her children through both she and Disick’s homes. She said her ex is taking social distancing seriously at his home, where he lives with his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Kardashian and Disick reportedly try to ensure they are in constant communication with their children when they aren’t staying at their house. During their time with Kardashian, she reportedly allows them to connect with their dad via FaceTime. Doing this has been reportedly helpful as they get into their new routine for the upcoming weeks.

“When Scott can’t be with the kids, he FaceTimes with them, calls, or texts whenever possible,” a source shared. [His girlfriend] Sofia [Richie] is totally supportive of his relationship with the kids and has joined in on a few FaceTime chats, too.”

Kardashian and Disick’s journey to co-parenting has been one that fans of the family and KUWTK have watched over the years. After their split, the two had issues navigating through their new relationship. Things escalated when Disick began dating Richie, who was already close to the family. When Disick introduced their children to Richie without Kardashian’s knowledge, it put a damper on her relationship with both Disick and Richie. However, Kardashian seems to be in good spirits and the drama between her and Disick appears to have subsided.