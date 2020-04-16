WB’s Next Batman Game Will Reportedly Reboot DC Games Universe

Warner Bros. Interactive and WB Montreal are reportedly keen on beginning a new narrative universe with the next installment in their popular Batman: Arkham video game series. Per a report by Geeks WorldWide’s James Sigfield, the next game will be a reboot of the franchise, which hasn’t seen a new entry into its main series since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

WB Montreal, the studio that developed Batman: Arkham Origins (Arkham Knight was developed by Rocksteady) had previously teased a new Batman game in September via Twitter. The tweet featured the caption “Capture the Knight” and a short animation depicting four logos, one of which alludes to the Court of Owls from the Batman comic series.

Citing sources close to GWW with knowledge of the project, Sigfield says that the new game will act as the launching point for an entirely new and somewhat interconnected DC Game Universe. He also reports that the Arkham game will be followed up by an unnamed, next-gen DC title from Rocksteady and that a new Superman game is in early development as well.

Details on the plot and gameplay elements for the Arkham game remain unknown, but GWW did report that it will feature a playable Bat family and co-op play, which would be a first for the series. Sigfield also indicated that the Court of Owls would indeed be featured as antagonists. The villainous faction is an organized crime syndicate and secret society that was first introduced to fans during DC’s “New 52” relaunch back in 2011. It later featured in Fox’s live-action television series Gotham.

The decision to eschew several games worth of continuity in favor of a reboot could be a controversial one for fans of Batman and the Arkham franchise. The Arkham games have largely been very well received by gamers and critics alike, with most of the games holding review scores in the 80s and 90s, per Metacritic. In all, there have been four installments in the main Arkham series, plus multiple portable titles, compilations, and a VR game.

Of course, a new Arkham game isn’t the only Batman project in active development. Director Matt Reeves’ The Batman similarly looks to reboot the franchise on the big screen. Reeves offered fans their first look at Batman/Bruce Wayne actor Robert Pattinson’s new bat suit in February. Joining Pattinson in the cast will be Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The Batman is currently slated for release in June of 2021.