6 Things Frugal Shoppers Ditched Recently—Here’s Why George Kamel Thinks They Made the Right Call

2024 has faded into the past but the financial decisions made last year are still making their mark. For some people, those choices were the doorway to a stronger financial future. Some others might be feeling the pinch from missteps.

George Kamel, a financial expert known for his work with Ramsey Solutions, recently shared some inputs on his YouTube channel after he came across an interesting question on the #Frugal subreddit: “Are there things you’ve stopped buying in order to save money?”

The responses caught his attention. And in true Kamel style, he couldn’t resist a little humor along the way. “There were more responses than there were crypto bros at a CrossFit gym,” he said.

Here are six things frugal folks said goodbye to in 2024, and Kamel’s take on whether those choices were wise.

Plastic Storage Containers

Take a quick look through your kitchen cabinets. How many mismatched plastic containers are having a place in there? If the answer is “too many,” you’re not alone. Many Reddit users admitted that they had stopped buying plastic storage containers in favor of more durable glass alternatives.

Kamel is all for this shift. Not only are glass containers sturdier and longer-lasting, but they’re also odor-resistant and free from the stains that plastic containers usually collect. “It’s just all-around less ick-inducing than plastic,” Kamel said as he give this frugal move a thumbs-up.

Bottled Water

Another plastic product on the chopping block? Bottled water. Plenty of frugal-minded folks decided to ditch the habit in 2024. They opted for water filtration systems instead. Some installed reverse osmosis systems can cost thousands though. Others recommended more budget-friendly choices like Brita filters.

Kamel admitted he hasn’t fully given up bottled water yet, but he couldn’t deny the long-term savings potential. However, he gave a caution against assuming that pricey filtration systems are a surefire frugal win. “I would call this bougie frugal,” he joked, adding, “Maybe just get a Brita.”

Cigarettes

It’s no secret that smoking is a costly and dangerous habit. Cigarette prices are soaring to around $12 per pack in states like New York. Hence, looks like many frugal individuals decided to quit.

Kamel was on board with this decision. “Unsurprisingly, I’m a big fan of ditching cigarettes,” he said as he praised this move as both a financial and health-conscious choice.

Concert Tickets

Concert tickets have become a luxury! Prices often reach Hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Be it the unavoidable “junk fees” or inflated resale prices, many Redditors said they passed on live shows in 2024.

Kamel, who attended several concerts last year, wasn’t impressed. “The last several shows I’ve been to … simply not worth it,” he said, as he agreed that ticket prices are hard to justify for the average concertgoer.

Soda at Restaurants

A simple soda at a restaurant can add an extra $5 to your bill. Many frugal folks decided to skip the sugary splurge in favor of free water.

Kamel called this a no-brainer. “I personally … think this is one of the biggest ripoffs in human history,” he said, shaking his head at the unnecessary cost.

Real Christmas Trees

Of course the scent of fresh pine screams “holiday spirit,” but real Christmas trees come with a hefty price tag. Some frugal families chose artificial trees instead, a one-time investment they can reuse for years.

Kamel supported this shift. He noted that artificial trees are often the more practical choice. “I have tried the real tree lifestyle and I found that it is just not for me,” he said, as the referred to the the annual hassle and cost.