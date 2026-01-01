6 Most Viral Moments That Defined 2025 — For Better or Worse

2025 was wild online, wasn’t it? One second, you’re crying happy tears over a random act of kindness blowing up, the next, you’re cringing so hard at someone’s public meltdown that you have to look away from your phone!

And it all happened faster than we can swipe to the next TikTok. Between the heartwarming stuff that had the group chats going off and the trainwreck moments we all couldn’t stop talking about, this year served it all on a platter. So we went ahead and sorted through a year’s worth of internet insanity to find the real standouts. Here are the most viral moments that defined the year 2025.

Read on for a hearty laugh.

1) The twins who spoke as one (and freaked us out)

This year, one of the best internet moments starred identical twins Brigitte and Paula Powers. These Australian sisters went viral after doing a local news interview about their mom’s run-in with a car thief…while they said every word in perfect sync. And, who could stop watching? They even got parodied on Saturday Night Live in May 2025 as they secured their spot as internet legends.

2) Babies discover the onion volcano, thanks to hibachi chefs

This guy is cooking hibachi for a bunch of DoorDash orders. Kind of sad. Kind of awesome. pic.twitter.com/IJVKD86Uml — zerobeta (@zerobeta) December 28, 2025

The internet came through when we needed something wholesome! There’s almost nothing like babies seeing hibachi chefs do their thing for the first time! Those little faces had their eyes popping, shocked gasps, and absolute amazement watching those onion volcanoes erupt and flames shoot up. We all needed that reminder that magic can exist on a flaming grill for a hot minute.

3) The raccoon with the worst hangover ever

A raccoon broke into a Virginia liquor store, then passed out in the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/Vp11ih6EY6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2025

Some of these stars were never meant to go viral. Take this raccoon in Ashland, Virginia, for instance, who busted into a liquor store and started knocking bottles over. Then it pretty much drank whatever hit the floor, so when animal control showed up, they found the little troublemaker passed out face-first in the bathroom. Of course, the internet ate it up because #relatable.

4) Will Ferrell was down on his luck (again)

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf at the Kings game pic.twitter.com/GWJlumbcC1 — Lancesico 🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) December 21, 2025

We knew Will Ferrell would show up at that NHL game in a wild costume because that’s his thing. But the way he pulled it off this time was absolute gold. The Elf bit worked because even comedy gods have those days where they just need to crash!

5) The concert cam that became a global cringe

7. The CEO of Astronomer Andy Byron and the CPO/HR kristin Cabot caught having an affair in 4k during coldplay’s concert, what happened to cheating in secrets ?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/29F1SZJcd7 — Ivyboy (@Rockyweird7) December 21, 2025

This year’s most awkward moment was, hands down, the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts that went viral for all the wrong reasons. The Jumbotron showed a middle-aged couple snuggling in the crowd just before they bolted out of frame, which surprised Chris Martin, too. Later, it turned out they were coworkers at Astronomer, and both were married to other people before.

This was their first date. A very interesting one to say the last, right?

6) The new Pope’s feathered friends

Shoutout to that one seagull locked in on the Conclave proceedings pic.twitter.com/EwNdwjR19H — Fr. Cassidy Stinson (@TheHappyPriest) May 7, 2025

Nothing topped the craziness of 2025 like Pope Leo XIV getting elected, making history as the first American pope. The whole world saw three seagulls (and a chick) chilling on the Vatican roof as that white smoke curled up that day in May 2025.

Which was your favorite among these? Or do you have a different one?