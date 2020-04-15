Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Planning To Go ‘All-Out’ For True Thompson’s Post-Quarantine Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to make up for the fact that True Thompson’s second birthday was spent with only her and Tristan Thompson.

The Inquisitr previously shared how Kardashian wanted to make her baby girl’s day special despite being under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson celebrated at Kardashian’s home with a Trolls-themed bash that was filled with gifts from True’s loved ones. While Kardashian was able to film True receiving her presents and enjoying her big day on social media, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has more in store for her daughter once it’s safe to have large gatherings again. The source also shared that Kardashian was committed to staying home for True’s birthday, despite planning a large event prior to the lockdown taking place.

“Khloe would’ve loved to have done a big birthday for True, but she’s taking this social distancing extremely seriously so it wasn’t even a question for her about what to do,” the source revealed. “Depending on when this is all over, she’d love to do something for True if it makes sense. Birthdays are the biggest celebration for Khloe and it’s more for her than it is for True since True is so little, but she looks forward to celebrating birthdays more than any of the other sisters would be fair to say.”

Kardashian and True have been social distancing at home since early March. The Good American CEO reportedly began to take serious action once more and more NBA players began to be infected with the virus. After learning that several players caught the novel virus, the association decided to suspend the rest of the games for the season. While the season being suspended reportedly made Kardashian worry more, it did come with a positive tradeoff. Thompson has been able to spend more time with Kardashian and True since he no longer has to be in Cleveland for work.

Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018. Last year, Kardashian had an elaborate birthday party for her daughter’s first birthday. According to PopSugar, the lavish event was filled pastel florals, heart-shaped balloons and toy unicorns all over Kardashian’s home. The party was filled with a plethora of guests, including Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Kourtney. Thompson was also in attendance, which made headlines shortly after the party. At the time, Thompson and Kardashian were estranged after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

Although she will have to wait to celebrate True with a public party, Kardashian is reportedly making sure True stays connected with her family. She reportedly frequently accepts FaceTime requests from she and True’s loved ones.