Kanye West Is Adopting Kobe Bryant’s Win-Together Mantra, Calls Himself The ‘Rap Version’ Of Lakers Legend

Kanye West is opening up about the impact Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death has had on him over the last few months.

Many people across the world were deeply affected after learning Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and six other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. Upon learning of his death, multiple celebrities — like Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and more — left touching messages on social media regarding his death and provided well-wishes for the families who have been affected by the crash.

West, who had refrained from addressing the loss publicly, opened up about Bryant to GQ for the publication’s May issue. His second interview for the issue took place just four days after news broke about Bryant’s death, and West admitted he was “out of it,” despite having to take photos for the cover story. He also shared that he constantly has to travel down the street where the crash took place, Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, California. The rapper went on, saying he is committed to honoring Bryant by continuing the famous mantra the NBA star used throughout his career.

“Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams,” West said. “The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level.”

West also said Bryant’s death was a “game-changer” for him as an artist. The Grammy winner explained how his career paralleled with the future Hall of Famer’s. He even said when it comes to music, he matches Bryant’s legendary status as a basketball champion.

“He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts! We got the commercials that prove it,” West said. “No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together. And now it’s like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things—but I’m not taking any mess for an answer now.

During the interview, West also referred to the basketball star as his best friend. The “All of the Lights” rapper joined his wife Kim Kardashian, sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, and mother-in-law Kris Jenner for Bryant’s public memorial service. The family, along with thousands of Bryant’s loved ones and fans, gathered for the public memorial in February that was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In the past, the legendary athlete has been credited for the center’s success, as he played there with the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades.