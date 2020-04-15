La La Anthony Says Quarantining With Estranged Husband Carmelo Anthony Has Been ‘Smooth Sailing’

La La Anthony shares what it has been like being under quarantine with her estranged husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

The couple’s marriage sparked headlines last year after Carmelo was seen with another woman on a yacht, who happened to be one of his business partners. After Carmelo addressed the situation publicly, the couple announced that they were living separately while raising their 13-year-old son Kiyan. Since then, La La and Carmelo have been mum about the details of their marriage.

La La recently sat down with Access Hollywood to dish about what she has been doing while being under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Madame Noire. La La shared with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that shortly after hearing about the increase of COVID-19 cases, she decided it was safer for the family to quarantine in California. Before the lockdown occurred, the actress was in her home state of New York.

“I’m on the West Coast. I have a bunch of my family with me,” La La shared. “My son obviously is here. I was in New York and I just felt it was time to get out of New York. I was like, this is not the place to quarantine at anymore. It’s time to go.”

La La said she also brought some of her nieces and other family members with her so they can all stay under one roof. The Power star then casually mentioned that Carmelo was also with her and Kiyan during this time. While she didn’t confirm if things are back on romantically between her and Carmelo, she did say having him in the same house has been positive for their son to see.

“It’s actually been smooth sailing,” La La confirmed. “And you know, to see my son so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world to me is what’s important and what matters to me so I feel really great about that.”

Although they have been married since 2007, La La and Carmelo have had their share of public marital woes. The couple first faced divorce rumors after Carmelo was accused of fathering a child outside of the marriage. While she has never addressed the rumors, La La did kick Carmelo out of their home back in 2016. The couple reconciled two years later and were seemingly happy up until the yacht scandal.

La La has shared before the importance of keeping Carmelo in Kiyan’s life even if they’re no longer together. The family seemed to be on a positive note in December 2019. La La shared a photo of her, Carmelo, and Kiyan wearing matching pajamas on Christmas Day.