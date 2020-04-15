‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Charlotte Creates Plenty Of Surprises At Violet’s Birthday Party

Charlotte has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Violet’s birthday party is supposed to be a huge milestone for both Finn and his newfound daughter. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be plenty of chaos surrounding the festivities this week. While it was thought to be all about the drama between Peter and Robert, it appears that it will be Charlotte Cassadine and her new slithery friends who will be causing some havoc at the party.

In the previews for Wednesday’s General Hospital, Charlotte is seen staring down into a bag saying how much fun they will have at the party. While the contents are not shown, Celebrating the Soaps has indicated that Charlotte picked up some snakes on her way there as she is planning on causing some trouble for the unsuspecting guests. The spoilers tease that the guests will be getting quite a surprise when they open their bag of goodies that Anna Devane had put together. That is most likely the reason that she is seen in the previews running into the house all panicked. She may have caught wind of Charlotte’s little surprise.

Charlotte seems to have picked up on Valentin’s deceptive ways. Laura had recently sat down with Valentin to discuss her granddaughter saying that as much as he loves Charlotte, she doesn’t think he is good for her. He is out to gain full custody of his daughter, but this incident may just change his mind. Will Valentin rethink what is best for Charlotte?

This will surely rock Finn as he has planned the perfect party for Violet. This is his first birthday with his daughter and he wanted it to be perfect, especially with Hayden being away.

It's Violet's birthday and Finn wants to make sure everything is perfect. Did he plan for every possible scenario?

The weekly spoilers for General Hospital had previously teased that there was going to be some surprises at Violet’s birthday party. There was expected to be chaos and plenty of emotional moments.

It was indicated that Violet really wants her mother there for her birthday. There is still a slight possibility that Hayden will reappear unexpectedly for her daughter’s special day. If that should happen, it has definitely been kept under wraps as there has been no confirmation that actress Rebecca Budig is returning anytime soon.

Despite there being a few snakes thrown into the party mix, it may all turn out just fine. Violet could possibly be a reptile lover after all and love the surprise. However, the guests may not appreciate seeing snakes slithering about.

Lulu will likely be appalled by Charlotte’s actions. She had told Maxie that Valentin had given their daughter a credit card to use with a substantial amount on it. It’s clear now that she is using that card to cause lots of trouble this week on General Hospital.