Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Bring Jason & Sam Together Again

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will bring Sam and Jason together for a short time. As much as the two hate it, they have no choice but to pretend not to be a couple in public for a while. They are facing the fact that they should distance themselves privately too, but the April 15 show will feature the two meeting up again, at least for a little bit.

In the sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode, Jason will talk about how he can’t be around for a while. SheKnows Soaps mentions that Jason and Sam will get a chance to see one another, and the quick snippet shown of him in the preview seems to sync with seeing her.

It seems likely he is talking to Sam in this case, although it seems possible it could also be Danny. As viewers know, it’s not that Jason doesn’t want to be present for every moment in their lives right now. However, he is worried about keeping everybody safe and he feels that maintaining some distance from Sam and the kids is essential.

Granted, Jason and Sam have tried to keep their distance from one another before and it never seems to last long. Cyrus being free from Pentonville and remaining in Port Charles, however, changes things. Cyrus has already confronted Jason about blowing up the shipment and safe house a while back so it isn’t a stretch to think retaliation could be on the horizon.

Sam wanted an afternoon alone with Jason, West Coast. He has other plans… for today and every day that comes after.#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @kellymonaco1 @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/I4ptgIj353 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2020

How long will Jason and Sam be able to maintain this? In theory, they should be staying apart for as long as her parole lasts to ensure she doesn’t get sent back to Pentonville.

Jason has expressed concerns about trying to keep Sam safe if she’s put behind bars again. As concerned as he may be about that, it’s not very realistic to think these two will be able to stay apart for a couple of years. The key, it seems, will probably be to neutralize Cyrus.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that it will take a while to deal with Cyrus and the threats he presents. While eliminating the mob boss as a threat is a priority for Sonny, it appears that the situation will soon have to be set aside temporarily. Mike is about to take a turn for the worse and it seems that Sonny will shift his attention to that.

In the meantime, notes Soap Central, Jason and Sam will manage to enjoy this secret time they have together during Wednesday’s episode. How long will Jason and Sam have to keep up this ruse, and how will they eventually manage to put it behind them? General Hospital spoilers hint that there are more obstacles on the way for this pair, but “JaSam” fans are anxious for some simpler times for them.