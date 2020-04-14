WWE News: Three ‘Money In The Bank’ Qualifying Matches Announced – Former Champion Returns

WWE is moving ahead with its Money In The Bank event next month despite the coronavirus pandemic, and some new qualifying matches have been announced. On the first live episode of Monday Night Raw in a month, a handful of superstars earned their spots in the ladder matches. More will have their opportunity next week, and former United States Champion MVP is returning for his shot.

Next week’s episode of Raw will feature three matches with a spot in the men’s ladder match on the line. Money In The Bank will happen on May 10, but it is no longer in Baltimore and will likely take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, as reported by The Inquisitr.

MVP took to the VIP Lounge on WWE’s official YouTube account to announce the three matches for next week.

Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy

Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory

Apollo Crews vs. MVP

In February, MVP started in his backstage role with WWE as he said that he had wrestled his last-ever match. He wasn’t done in the ring just yet and has a chance to go after a future title shot at next month’s pay-per-view.

One former World Champion is looking to right a fault from his past, and he has something to prove in his match.

During last night’s episode of Raw, Mysterio spoke about his upcoming match with Murphy, but he recalled something from his past. In 2010, Kane won the title shot briefcase at Money In The Bank and cashed it in against Mysterio on the same night. The successful cash-in took place after Mysterio had defended his title against Jack Swagger.

None of the six superstars in next week’s matches have ever held the briefcase, and this will be their chance to have a future world title shot in their hands.

WWE

On Raw, three superstars qualified for the women’s ladder match at Money In The Bank. Asuka and Nia Jax both secured their spots with respective victories over Ruby Riott and Kaira Sane. Shayna Baszler also won her qualifying match over Sarah Logan, but it came due to a match stoppage by the referee.

Another qualifying match for the men’s bout was already announced for Friday Night SmackDown as Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will face off for a spot. Bryan won the briefcase back in 2011, and eventually used it to defeat Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship at TLC.

No other matches have yet been announced for Money In The Bank.