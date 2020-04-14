Teddi Mellencamp Explains How Stassi Schroeder Helped Convince Her Husband To Name Their Daughter Dove

Teddi Mellencamp's husband, Edwin, was initially opposed.

Teddi Mellencamp‘s husband, Edwin Arroyave, wasn’t initially on board with her plan to name their baby girl Dove. But, with the help of one of her fellow Bravo stars, she was able to convince him of the moniker.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine days ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that while Arroyave, the founder of Skyline Security Management, was “super against” the name Dove prior to their third child’s February 25 birthday, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was able to get through to him during a double date with her fiancé, Beau Clark.

“I tried everything. I’m sending him pictures of Dove Cameron like, ‘Look how beautiful she is.’ [And] Dove was the symbol in faith,” Mellencamp recalled, adding that “all it took was Stassi.”

According to Mellencamp, she and Arroyave were out to lunch with Schroeder and Clark when Schroeder noted that Dove was a “cute” name. As she remembered, Schroeder pointed out that the name made her think of the phrase “lovey dovey” and right away, despite having shot down the idea to Mellencamp, Arroyave was on board.

“Edwin was like, ‘You know what? I like that.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been trying for weeks,'” Mellencamp laughed.

Schroeder went on to reveal that after she and Arroyave welcomed their baby girl, they received flowers from Schroeder, who made a point to remind her that she had been a part of the choosing of the child’s name. In response, Mellencamp told Schroeder that she was super grateful that she was able to convince Arroyave to name her Dove.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Mellencamp and Arroyave also share two older children, including seven-year-old daughter Slate and five-year-old son Cruz, both of whom were conceived through in-vitro fertilization. In addition, Arroyave shares 11-year-old Isabella with his former partner.

Mellencamp went on to say that despite Arroyave’s initial push back over the name Dove, he now “loves” his daughter’s name, and likes that there is an emoji for it.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder confirmed in February of this year that both Mellencamp and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, were on the guest list for her and Clark’s upcoming wedding in Italy while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“[Beau and Edwin] have been friends for a very long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi,” she shared, via Hollywood Life.