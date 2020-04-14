WWE News: Fans Lash Out At Jerry Lawler For ‘Racist’ Comment On ‘Monday Night Raw’

'The King' is taking some social media punishment which WWE can't help but notice.

It took just one evening of WWE’s return to live action for Jerry “The King” Lawler to come under fire from the fans of professional wrestling. Lawler became the talk of social media during this week’s live Monday Night Raw after he chose to reference a wrestling move with a name that many are considering extremely racist.

The match between Akira Tozawa and Austin Theory took place about halfway through the broadcast, and it was going quite well. At one point, the action spilled outside, and the battle continued between the two superstars, but that is where things took a turn.

Tozawa, who was born in Japan, ran the apron of the ring and landed an impressive senton splash that sent Theory crashing back into the barricade. As reported by Wrestling Inc., Lawler referred to this move as “Ramen Noodle Moonsault,” and that did not sit well with a lot of fans.

Immediately, viewers took to social media and jumped all over what he called the move, accusing him of racism.

“Saying ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault’ when Akira did it is f*cking racist and I ain’t here for it. F*ck off, Jerry,” Twitter user @JoshRobinson said.

Twitter user Branden Hamilton (@HEELBuddy) brought up a recent incident in which Lawler said that “the Street Profits (who are black) have Kool-Aid in their red Solo cups.” Hamilton then told WWE that no one is okay with Lawler’s comments and that the long-time announcer has to go.

The official Twitter account of Fightful Wrestling agreed by saying, “Lawler has to go. ‘Ramen noodle moonsault.'”

Austin Theory went on to win the bout, which led to his new stablemates, Andrade and Angel Garza, attacking Tozawa when the match was over. Nothing was said about Lawler’s comment on the air, and since WWE had returned to a live format, it was not something that could be cut out in editing.

Right after The King’s comment about Tozawa’s move, his name and “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” were both trending worldwide on social media. As of this writing, Lawler has not commented on the situation, and neither has WWE, but next week’s Raw announce team could say a lot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lawler had been kept off of Raw because of his age. Vince McMahon personally told him to stay home at this time, but he was allowed back for the live airing of the show at the WWE Performance Center. Many fans already felt as if he shouldn’t be out, but that didn’t stop him from calling the action.