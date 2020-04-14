Hank Steinbrenner Dead, Co-Owner & Co-Chairman Of The New York Yankees Dies At 63

Hank Steinbrenner has died, according to the New York Post. The co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees was just 63 years old. Steinbrenner’s death was not related to COVID-19. A source told The Post he passed away after a “long battle with an illness.” He died surrounded by loved ones at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his four children, one granddaughter, his brother Hal, and his sisters Jessica and Jennifer.

Hank Had Been Overseeing Operations For The Yankees Since 2007

Kathy Willens / Getty Images

Hank Steinbrenner and his brother Hal became the official co-owners of the Yankees when their dad, George Steinbrenner, died in 2010. Hank and Hal were involved with the team’s day-to-day operations since 2007, as George’s health was deteriorating.

Over the years, Hank faced his fair share of controversy, as he was known for being outspoken. In that way, he took after his father, often making controversial comments that got quoted. Among his most famous quotes was a dig at the Boston Red Sox, a Yankees rival, in 2008, TMZ reported.

“Go anywhere in America and you won’t see Red Sox hats and jackets, you’ll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country.”

Recently, Hank, who was the oldest of four, stepped back as the head of the organization and allowed his brother, Hal, to become the public face of the team. Hank remained the co-chairman while Hal was the Yankees managing general partner.

After stepping back from the Yankees, he became more involved in the family’s horse breeding business in Ocala, Florida, where he served as an Ocala Breeders Sales Company board member. He also founded Hanks Yanks, which is an amateur baseball program. He and his son, George Michael IV, also created Steinbrenner Racing in 2016 and later partnered with Harding Racing to compete in the Indy Car circuit.

The MLB World Remembered Hank As ‘Colorful’ And ‘Genuine’

Mike Carlson / Getty Images

Major League Baseball columnist, Bob Nightingale, took to Twitter to remember Hank.

“Terrible news: NY #Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner passes away at age of 63, @Joelsherman1 reports, for a long-running illness. He was such a delightful, colorful man, and a treasure to be around.”

Former Yankee pitcher and current Fox Sports South analyst, Jeff Nelson, also shared his condolences on Twitter.

“So sad to hear the news of the passing of Hank Steinbrenner. Such a wonderful family and the best owners in baseball. Sheri and I will be praying for the Steinbrenner family.”

The team released the family’s statement about Hank’s death.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him…Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness…We are profoundly saddened to have lost him,” read the statement in part.

The Steinbrenner family also asked for privacy as they mourn, and directed those who want to send something in remembrance make a donation in Hank’s name instead of sending flowers. They suggested the Friends of Joshua House Foundation or the charity of the sender’s choice.

Many Yankees fans also tweeted their grief at hearing of Hank’s death and some appreciated how he’d reminded them of his father over the years.