Jeannie Mai Gets Emotional On ‘The Real At Home’ While Discussing Engagement To Jeezy After Public Divorce

Jeannie Mai shared details about her recent engagement to rapper Jeezy to her The Real co-hosts.

The television personality appeared on The Real for the daytime show’s first episode of The Real at Home. Mai, along with co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housely, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Amanda Seales all engaged in conversation as they continue practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the hosts had last appeared together publicly, Mai announced on Instagram that Jeezy (whose real name is Jay Jenkins) proposed to her while they were on a “quarantine date” earlier this month.

According to Madame Noire, The Real at Home gave Mai an opportunity to finally speak on her feelings about being engaged for the second time. She was asked by Houghton how she feels about preparing to be married again just a few years after her very public divorce. Prior to dating Jeezy, Mai was married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years. She shared with her co-hosts and the show’s audience that practicing self-care after her divorce is what prepared her for being ready to get married again. She also became teary-eyed as she reflected on the journey she went through during and after her divorce to Harteis.

“I would say that that personal time, for anyone that’s been divorced, you guys if you have friends who’ve been divorced, it is one of the most traumatic things that can happen,” she shared. “You feel like you failed. You feel embarrassed for all the people that were there at your wedding. Then you get jaded! I remember telling you guys, I think I said I’m not getting married again. I never gave up on love because it’s so omnipresent. It’s so healing that the only reason I recognize healthy love with Jay today is because I took that time to love myself.”

According to People, Jeezy planned to propose to Mai during a trip to Vietnam this month. However, due to COVID-19, the “Put On” rapper decided to make the night he proposed to her feel like a special trip, as he filled Mai’s home with Vietnamese food and decor to further create the ambiance. He then gifted her with a stunning silver engagement ring.

Mai and Jeezy met on the set of The Real back in November 2018. At the beginning of their relationship, the two kept their romance under wraps. However, the couple have been showing how committed to each other they are in recent months. Jeezy has been quarantining at Mai’s home since the pandemic occurred, along with Mai’s mother, who affectionately goes by “Mama Mai.”