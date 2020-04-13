‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Britt’s Sudden Off-Screen Departure

Monday’s episode of General Hospital threw a curveball at viewers and they are not very happy about it. People were excited to see actress Kelly Thiebaud recently return as Dr. Britt Westbourne and they were hoping she’d be sticking around for a while. However, she’s now gone and her departure seemed sudden and odd.

In recent episodes, Britt had started hooking up with Julian and she had taken a job at GH. In addition, Britt was revealed to be the mystery person who had seen Alexis and Neil together in New York and she told Julian about it.

However, Britt was furious with Julian when he shared that juicy tidbit and embarrassed Alexis in front of a big group of people and she tore into him over it. Despite that, fans had big expectations for what more was seemingly on the way for the popular character.

Out of nowhere, a couple of conversations shown during Monday’s show revealed that Britt took a better job offer in Boston and had already left Port Charles. There were no scenes showing her saying goodbye to anybody, and the departure seemed rather abrupt given what had been shown of her just a few episodes prior to this.

“What happened with Britt? I’m so confused. Why did they have her back on the job if it was just a brief visit? This is bizarre,” noted one General Hospital viewer.

“Britt left PC offscreen? WTF? She hooks up with Julian. She’s Liesl’s daughter. She’s Brad’s BFF. She gets a job at GH. She’s more interesting than most other characters. And @kellythiebaud Is brilliant. WTF? I just can’t,” critiqued another frustrated show fan.

A report from SheKnows Soaps recently revealed that Kelly will appear as the character of Zoey beginning this week on Days of Our Lives. It seems that this gig on DOOL is slated to be a very brief one, and it had sounded as if she would be appearing on both shows concurrently.

Some fans speculated that Kelly was written out again as Britt on General Hospital because of this role over on Days. However, given the taping schedules of the two soaps, there shouldn’t have been any kind of taping conflicts for Kelly in tackling both roles for episodes airing at the same time.

“i can’t even watch this episode rn… that’s how upset britt leaving affected me. i just love her so much. and i’m just so disappointed in this show. something needs to change at #GH, peter should be leaving and britt should be staying,” bemoaned another disappointed viewer.

This wasn’t the only time that Kelly had popped back in for a visit to Port Charles since leaving a few years ago. However, during this return, the show certainly seemed to be giving viewers the impression that Britt would be sticking around for a while this time.

To send Britt away off-screen and with no farewells seems to be a swing and a miss in the opinion of many General Hospital fans who took to Twitter as this aired on Monday. Will Kelly and the character of Britt be back again soon to stir things up? Given the sudden job in Boston, it doesn’t sound like it, but viewers will be hoping all the same.