‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Brooke Defies Ridge’s Orders

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 14 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) hunt for her husband is finally over. She will learn that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left town with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per TV Guide.

Brooke Defies Ridge’s Orders

Ridge was horrified to find out that his wife cheated on him. On the night of their reunion party, he saw video footage of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) locking lips at the cabin on her property.

Ridge lashed out and hit Bill and told Brooke that he wanted out of their marriage. Before he stormed out, he also warned Brooke not to try and find him. But she defied his orders and has been trying to get hold of him since he left. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will eventually find out her husband’s location.

Brooke Appeals To Eric

Brooke will go to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house and speak to him. He has always been sympathetic to her cause and has defended her to friends and family in the past. This time, however, he’s pretty mad at her for cheating on his son.

Brooke will, nevertheless, appeal to him and ask him if he knows where Ridge is. While Eric may not know Ridge’s location, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) definitely does.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will taunt Brooke. She knows that the dressmaker and her best friend are in Vegas. After a confrontation, Brooke will find out that he’s in the City of Lights.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke goes to Eric to see if he will assist her in learning Ridge’s whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/kGs4YPgbu6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 13, 2020

Brooke Flies To Vegas

Brooke will waste no time in getting to her man. Even though she knows that Ridge no longer wants to be with her, she will make it her mission to get to Vegas as quickly as possible. She knows that Shauna wants to be the woman in Ridge’s life and she knows that she needs to act before he commits to the former Vegas showgirl.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will make arrangements to get to the desert by helicopter. The pilot, played by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier, will quickly fly Brooke to Las Vegas. Brooke will find her husband in the arms of another woman but this won’t stop her from bringing Ridge home.

The soap opera spoilers state that Ridge will wake up in Brooke’s bedroom, not having a clue how he got there. In fact, the dressmaker will call out Shauna’s name, annoying Brooke to no end.