Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Sports Tiny Pink Shorts In ‘Booty Band’ Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, April 13, to teach her 1.8 million followers how to fix their form when working out with resistance bands.
For the workout, the Instagram sensation wears a white sports bra with satin straps and a transparent layer across the chest that teases a bit of cleavage and leaves plenty of chiseled abdomen on display. She pairs the top with light-pink booty short-shorts with a high waistband and white stripes up the sides. The shorts cling to the model’s gym-honed figure, emphasizing her ample backside and leaving her sculpted legs exposed.
Lauren forgoes shoes for the home workout and wears a pair of ankle-high gray socks. Her long, straight blonde tresses are pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out and she uses a bobby pin to hold back any loose strands. The model adds a bit of makeup to complete the look, including thick black lashes and glossy lips.
In the two-part post, Lauren works out at home and demonstrates the right and wrong way to use booty bands in two simultaneous videos placed side by side. On the left side of the frame, the model shows her followers the poor form while on the right side, she demonstrates the correct form.
View this post on Instagram
FIX YOUR FORM: BOOTY BANDS❌✅ – Right now instagram is flooded with booty band workouts but are you actually using them correctly? Majority of us are now forced to train from home and equipment is limited. Bands can be used as a way to provide resistance and make exercises harder for example glute bridges, squats, clams. – Common mistakes: – ????LETTING KNEES CAVE IN: In these two video examples you will see knees caving in when squatting and also doing lateral walks. The band is providing resistance against your knees so you should be pushing them out with each rep. This is cueing external rotation and recruits the muscles we want to be using. – With the lateral walk you want to be starting by driving your knee out first with each step. With your foot positioning don’t let them turn too far outward. Step out with your heels…which will keep your feet parallel. – ????Band too strong. This often is a major reason why knees will cave in. You want to challenge yourself without compromising your form. If you feel you cannot keep your knees out or perform the exercise with the full range of motion needed then this is a sign the resistance is too high. – ????Reps too fast and not controlling the momentum created by the band. You should focus on the quality of your reps, getting full range of motion and also stability. – Have some fun with your home workouts…get creative but still focus on your form and nailing the basics! ???????????????? – ????P.s. HOME training programs & BOOTY BANDS available on my website now. Link in my bio @laurensimpson ⚡️ – – #homeworkout #homeworkouts #gluteworkout #fitness #squats #fitnessmotivation
In both videos, Lauren shows her trainees one of the most common mistakes that people make when using resistance bands for glute workouts — letting their knees cave in. In the first poor form video, Lauren lets her knees bend slightly inwards as she performs a series of squats while in the correct form video, she keeps her knees spread wide for each move.
In the second video, the fitness trainer performs lateral walking squats, once again showing the correct form with her knees spread wide and not caving in. Lauren explains in the caption that in order to prevent the knees from caving in for this exercise, her followers must drive their knee out first with each step and keep their feet parallel by stepping out heel first.
Also in the post’s caption, the fitness model outlines two other common mistakes that people make — choosing a band that is too strong for their fitness level and performing reps too quickly instead of focusing on the quality.
Lauren ends her message by encouraging her followers to have fun with their home workouts while staying focused on their form and nailing the basics.