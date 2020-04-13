Kayla Itsines Wears Black Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts For Intense Plyometric Workout

Kayla Itsine’s latest workout, posted to social media platform Instagram over the weekend, focuses on plyometric training. The fitness trainer teaches her 12.4 million followers some of the most effective jumping exercises to train the entire body.

For the workout, Kayla shows off her incredible figure with a black sports bra with thin straps and a criss-crossing feature along her upper back. The top shows off the trainer’s sculpted arm, back, and shoulder muscles while leaving a bit of toned tummy on display. She pairs the top with matching black spandex shorts that include a high waist and extend down to mid-thigh, allowing her followers to watch her chiseled leg muscles as she works out.

Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wears her long, straight brunette tresses up in a high bun on top of her head. The Australian native also adds a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

The video features the Instagram sensation performing the workout in a large studio space with black flooring and white brick walls. She uses a black exercise mat and a black box for equipment, relying mostly on her body for resistance. The workout can be performed anywhere using any makeshift equipment available.

The workout starts with tuck jumps, a high-energy exercise that involves jumping in the air while bringing the knees up towards the chest. The next move in the circuit is the jump squat. Kayla comes out of each squat with a high jump and then lands back into a squat, repeating the move several times.

The fitness trainer adds some jump lunges to her workout, alternating legs with a jump in between. She then demonstrates plyo push-ups, clapping her hands at her chest each time she comes out of the push-up. The following exercise is the box jump, which involves jumping with both feet up to a high surface. Finally, Kayla shows her followers how to do burpees with a broad jump — the trainer performs a burpee as usual and then jumps to the other end of her mat before performing another, continuing this pattern for several reps.

In the caption of the post, Kayla explains that plyometric training, also known as jump training, is another exercise that makes up her BBG program. The intense form of exercise helps increase power and speed and can easily be done using bodyweight for resistance.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and almost 300 comments within the first 24 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.