Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Share A Kiss In Adorable Family Photo Shared On Easter

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are counting their blessings on Easter, sharing an affectionate family photo and writing about the importance of spending time together.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram to share a shot from a vacation showing the family walking together on a beach while he and wife Gisele shared a kiss. Brady also shared an uplifting message with followers, noting that this has been a “truly unique” Easter that has helped him to recognize the simple and joyful moments over the last year.

The family trip was one of those moments, Brady wrote.

The picture appeared to be from a trip the family had taken last year, which Bundchen had previously shared some pictures of on her own Instagram page. It has been a year of many changes for the family, with Tom moving on from the New England Patriots and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As The Inquisitr reported, Tom’s decision to leave the team he has played on for nearly two decades was motivated in part by his family, as he wanted to pick a new team closer to his son.

Though Tom didn’t explicitly mention his relationship with Gisele in the Easter message, his loving post came just a few days after he had opened up about the relationship difficulties they had endured. In an interview with Howard Stern this week, Tom revealed that he and Gisele had gone to couples therapy to address some underlying problems in the marriage due to the quarterback’s focus on his career and difficulty in spending time together as a family.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all the sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ ” Brady told Stern, via TMZ Sports.

The Easter post seemed to address that, with Brady emphasizing how he’s trying to take things slower and appreciate the time he has with this family. And Tom will likely be getting even more time with his family in the coming weeks as the NFL’s training camps are expected to be delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans were pleased to see the family photo, with the Instagram post racking up more than half a million likes and plenty of supportive comments. Some Patriots fans took the opportunity to try to recruit the quarterback back to New England, unlikely as that may be.