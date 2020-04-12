AEW News: Jim Ross Wants Company To Hire Son Of Legendary Wrestler

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that he hopes the company signs Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of his brother, Scott. During the episode, the legendary announcer was discussing The Steiner Brothers, then went on to discuss Rick’s son as a potential acquisition for All Elite Wrestling.

According to Ross, as quoted by WrestlingNews, Rechsteiner is currently trying to get into the NFL at the moment, but he does have dreams of following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a professional wrestler. Ross also claims that they met backstage at a recent Dynamite taping, but the commentator didn’t recognize him.

“He came up to me and introduced himself to me back there in the locker room area and of course, I didn’t recognize him [because] I hadn’t seen him since grade school. I guess he’s trying to hook on with an NFL team as a free agent. There is no doubt in my mind that there’s another Steiner in the pipeline. When he’s come along or if he comes along still remains to be seen but [he’s] a good kid. I wish AEW would take a look at him at some point in time if that’s ever in the cards.”

Rechsteiner has already been training to become a pro wrestler as well. As documented by Ringside News, former ECW wrestler Johnny Swinger told Fightful that he’s been coaching him, revealing that the footballer has a major upside as an in-ring talent. Swinger said that he’s an All-American athlete with a lot of potential, and he has dreams of entering the squared circle someday.

However, the young running back is also being tipped to have a big future in the NFL, so it might be a few years before he joins All Elite Wrestling or any other wrestling company. He also seems like an ideal signing for AEW, as the company is focused on bringing in athletic big guys.

As highlighted by the WrestlingNews.co report, Rechsteiner bench pressed 35 reps during Kennesaw State Owls’ pro day earlier this year, making him the third best at the NFL Scouting Combine of all players. At Kennesaw State, the running back also led the team with 909 rushing yards, averaging eight yards per carry.

While the footballer is being tipped for a bright future in football, it remains to be seen how his career on the field will pan out. Of course, perhaps some interest from AEW could sway him to the squared circle instead, but for now that’s all just speculation.