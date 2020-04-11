Sheree Whitfield Announces That Her Mother, Thelma Ferguson, Has Been Found And Is ‘Safe & Healthy’

Sheree Whitfield updated her social media followers and notified them that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, has been found weeks after she went missing.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Whitfield posted on her Instagram page asking the public to help find Ferguson on Thursday, April 9. Prior to making the announcement, Ferguson had been missing since March 23, where she was last seen at her Georgia home. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star received support from her family, friends, fans, and former castmates who decided to help find her mother.

Just two days after urging her followers to help if they see or hear from her mother, Whitfield confirmed on Instagram that all is well with Ferguson. She thanked her supporters for their efforts in helping to find Ferguson with a message on her personal page.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” Whitfield wrote to her 955,000 followers. “My mom has been found safe and healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

Whitfield then shared how effective praying for her mother’s well-being has been over the past few weeks. Shortly after posting, Whitfield received multiple positive comments from fans who were pleased to learn of Ferguson’s safe return.

“This is such great news!” RHOA friend of the show, Shamea Morton wrote.

“We love you Momma Thelma!!!” another supporter of Whitfield’s chimed in.

“Won’t HE do it!” said Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant.

Prior to finding her mother, Whitfield shared that she was hesitant about opening up about her mother’s disappearance. She also shared on Instagram that while she was working closely with the police to help find her mother, she was growing more and more concerned about her well-being after not hearing from her in weeks. She also said Ferguson occasionally takes trips on her own without notifying Whitfield, so she initially assumed that she had left again and wasn’t in danger.

Before she learned of her mother’s whereabouts, Whitfield sent another message to her fans on Friday, April 10. She once again expressed how thankful she was to have a virtual support system throughout the matter. She said no effort was too small in her eyes when it came to the support her family received over the past few weeks.

Whitfield is most known for her appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former wife of NFL alum Bob Whitfield appeared on the show for several seasons. Whitfield made her departure from the show after Season 10. Since then, she seems to be focusing on her fitness goals, as well as her clothing line, She by Sheree.