‘One Piece’ Chapter 977 Spoilers, Recap: Jinbe, Straw Hats Draw First Flood, Defeat Beast Pirates’ Guardians

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the reunion of former Warlord of the Sea and Sun Pirates captain Jinbe with the Straw Hat Pirates. Before they headed to the Beast Pirates’ headquarters at Onigashima, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy grabbed the opportunity to officially declare Jinbe as the 10th member of his crew and their helmsman. The Straw Hat Pirates were very happy that even in times of war, they were thinking of holding a banquet for Jinbe.

However, they weren’t aware that there were strong enemies waiting for them on their way to Onigashima. While talking about their strategy in taking down Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law noticed that the Straw Hat Pirates were no longer to be seen. One Piece Chapter 977 featured an explosion coming from the direction where Luffy and his crew headed.

Upon hearing the explosion and Luffy’s voice, Denjiro started to get worried about the Straw Hat Pirates. Denjiro said that he forgot to tell them about the presence of the Beast Pirates’ guardians at the port. The port in front of Onigashima forms a small fortress and on the night of the Fire Festival, the soldiers were all there to celebrate.

If the Beast Pirates’ guardians were informed about the raid, Denjiro said that it would be the first “difficult task” in their plan to take down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. After hearing everything that Denjiro said, Kinemon thought that the Straw Hat Pirates might have already been captured by the Beast Pirates’ guardian.

Luckily, Kinemon’s prediction was wrong. One Piece Chapter 977 featured the Straw Hat Pirates showcasing their power in front of their new allies. Though the enemies’ fortress was loaded with powerful weapons and guarded by numerous SMILE devil fruit users, the members of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Jinbe, Vinsmoke Sanji, Cyborg Franky, Brook, and Nico Robin, easily defeated them all.

Everyone was amazed by how powerful the Straw Hat Pirates are. Kinemon expressed his gratitude towards Luffy and his crew for opening the path for all of their allied ships. With the Beast Pirates’ guardians no longer in their way, all of them could head straight to Onigashima.

In the fortress of the Beast Pirates guardians, the Straw Hat Pirates found barrels of sake and decided to have a toast to celebrate Jinbe’s return. Luffy told his crew that after they win the war against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido, they will throw the biggest banquet the world has ever seen.