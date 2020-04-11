Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shares On Instagram That Her Mother, Thelma Ferguson, Is Missing

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sheree Whitfield recently took to social media to share that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, is currently missing.

Whitfield shared on her Instagram page earlier this week that Ferguson has been missing since March of this year. The reality star posted a photo of her mother and wrote to her fans that she suspected something may be wrong when she hadn’t spoken to her mom over the past few weeks. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ferguson was seen leaving her Sandy Springs, Georgia, home on Monday, March 23. Since then, Whitfield said that no one in her mom’s life has seen or heard from her.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” Whitfield posted on Thursday, April 9. “I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Other than being nervous about sharing the above information with her social media followers, Whitfield also wrote how her mother is known for venturing on her own without her knowledge. She said knowing this about her mother was another reason why she didn’t feel the need to post about the ordeal.

Although Ferguson is known for her trips, Whitfield said that she has never gone so long without calling her. She also informed her fans that she and her family are remaining positive and are hoping to find Ferguson soon. She also provided the phone number that anyone could call if they have any information regarding her mom’s disappearance.

“Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work,” the former RHOA star said. “As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything!”

Whitfield appeared on RHOA throughout six of its 12 seasons. Ferguson was often shown on the series with Whitfield and her children. Most recently, fans of the show remember Whitfield hosting her mother’s 70th birthday. She had a 1970s Soul Train theme and invited several of her former castmates to the event.

Whitfield shared with Bravo back in 2017 that the part made her mom “overwhelmed with such happy emotions.”

Upon learning the news of Ferguson’s disappearance, many of Whitfield’s former co-stars rallied behind her. NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Porsha Williams were among the current and former housewives who decided to spread the word on their social media accounts.