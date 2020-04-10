Megan Thee Stallion Twerks To Her Song ‘Rich’ In Cropped Hoodie & Hot Pants

Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself listening to one of her own songs. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker is no stranger to wowing her followers, and her latest upload didn’t disappoint.

Megan stunned in a cropped white hoodie that displayed her stomach and belly button piercing. She also left half of the item of clothing unzipped, showing off a hint of her decolletage. The “Savage” songstress paired the ensemble with hot pants, which she wore high-waisted. She sported her long dark wavy hair down and applied a bold red lip for the occasion. The rest of her face appeared makeup-free.

In the video, Megan was captured in her kitchen. Throughout the clip, her song “Rich” taken from her latest EP, Suga, played in the background. She kicked off the video by playing with her hair, looking at her phone, and twerking. She then began to lip-sync her own lyrics, looking like she was living her best life. The rapper then rubbed her stomach and picked up her grass juice to give it a sip.

For her caption, the “Cash Sh*t” entertainer explained that she’s still drinking the grass juice but woke up feeling cute. She implied that she wishes she was drinking a different beverage.

In the span of one day, her post garnered more than 4.1 million views, 1.2 million likes, and over 21,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her fanbase of 10 million followers.

“I hope everyone sees that natural beauty is legit coming back and Meg is the face of it. ALL NATURAL NO PLASTIC!” one user wrote.

“U look so refreshing, natural beauty,” another devotee shared.

“Without makeup, she’s still the real hottie,” remarked a third fan.

“Proof that stretch marks/tiger stripes are indeed sexy as f**k,” a fourth admirer commented.

Megan’s Suga EP recently became an instant commercial and viral success. As seen in a previous Instagram upload, celebrities such as Hailey and Justin Bieber took part in the “Savage Challenge,” which is a specific dance routine one takes part in during the chorus of the song of the same name.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan took part in the challenge herself while posing in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. She wore a black bra and panties with a black rope, which she wrapped herself up in. The clip quickly racked up 2.7 million views and more than 19,000 comments from adoring fans.

According to Billboard, the single “Savage” has, so far, peaked at No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Suga, meanwhile, entered the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200.