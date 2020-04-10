‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Scoop On What’s Next For Dr. Liesl Obrecht

Dr. Liesl Obrecht has been sitting behind bars at the PCPD after being framed by Peter August, and new General Hospital spoilers reveal where she’ll head next. It seems she will soon be leaving Port Charles, but this isn’t the last that viewers will see of her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, viewers will see Obrecht during the episode set to air on Monday, April 13. Unfortunately, it sounds as if fans may not see much more of her after that for a while.

In the sneak peek for Monday’s show that aired at the end of Thursday’s episode, there were a couple of glimpses of Obrecht. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Robert Scorpio will stop by to talk with her again, and this is good news for Obrecht.

Obrecht quickly figured out that Peter framed her, but she has had a difficult time getting anybody else to believe her. Robert, however, is no fan of Peter’s and has admitted to Obrecht that he doesn’t think she’s guilty of what she’s accused of this time.

Spoilers share that when Obrecht and Robert talk during Monday’s episode, she will get heated as she notes that Peter is scrambling to cover his tracks. Robert surely agrees with this, but it’s not clear yet whether he can do much about it at this point.

Apparently, Obrecht will soon be leaving the PCPD and will be transferred to The Hague. General Hospital spoilers confirm that she’ll be back at some point, but for now, it’s not known how long she’ll be gone.

Before Obrecht is sent away, it seems she’ll face one more difficult conversation. During Monday’s episode, Obrecht will get a visitor, and the sneak peek indicates that it’s Maxie, who feels she has a few things to say to Nathan’s biological mother.

Unfortunately, Maxie fell for Peter’s setup without stopping to consider whether or not it made much sense. She is in love with Peter and is all-in on building a future with him.

As a result, Maxie readily accepted that Obrecht set up Drew’s death and tried to kill Franco and Andre. General Hospital spoilers detail that when Maxie visits Obrecht at the PCPD, it will be with the intention to say goodbye and write her off for good.

This will surely be heartbreaking for Obrecht. She loves Maxie and baby James immensely, and she knows that Peter put her in this position. She also surely knows that trying to convince Maxie that Peter is responsible for these crimes, not her, is pointless at this juncture.

Peter is going to be doing more scrambling in the days ahead, but this will all surely implode on him at some point soon. He may have convinced Anna that he’s on the up-and-up these days, but Robert, Jason, Sam, and Spinelli aren’t buying it. Obrecht is stuck in a tough spot for now, but General Hospital spoilers hint that she’ll be back and vindicated at some point not too far down the road.