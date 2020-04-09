Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Bodysuit & Crop Top For ‘HILuxury’ Magazine Photo Shoot

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to reveal that she has done a photo shoot for HILuxury Magazine. The Hawaiian-born singer stated that she has also graced the cover of the latest issue. For her most recent upload, she shared three images that had been captured for the magazine.

In the first shot, Scherzinger was photographed sitting down on a chair in front of a brick wall. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker raised both legs on the chair and rested one elbow on her knee and wrapped the other arm around her legs. She touched her head with her right hand and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk.

Scherzinger stunned in a cream-colored crop top with thin straps. The item of clothing displayed a little midriff and was paired with a matching high-waisted skirt. She sported her long dark hair down and opted for a fairly natural makeup look.

In the third slide, she was snapped in the same ensemble but from the side. The “When I Grow Up” songstress looked over her shoulder with a subtle smirk on her face, and she curled her legs up on the chair.

In the second frame, Scherzinger rocked a bodysuit. Over the top, she wore a long jacket with the sleeves pulled up. She paired the outfit with heels and posed with both hands on her hips. Nicole parted her legs while being captured in front of a beautiful clear blue sky. The Pussycat Doll looked straight to the camera with a fierce expression on her face, and she made everything look effortless.

For her caption, Scherzinger expressed that she is “so proud” to be on the cover of HILuxury Magazine. The publication showcases the lifestyle of those who live in Hawaii.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 208,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Never seen a gorgeous lady like you Nicole. Always on top,” one user wrote.

“Such a beautiful woman! Luxurious! Thank you for being a huge inspiration on my life,” another devotee shared.

“You look beautiful Nicole!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are really amazing, QUEEN,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is currently on the panel for Fox’s The Masked Singer and impressed her social media audience with one of her outfit choices. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered yellow dress that featured one long sleeve that covered her left arm. The attire went around her neck and shimmered in the light. The dress had a thigh-high slit that exposed one leg.