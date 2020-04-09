‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Robin Roberts Shares Spotlight & Thankful Thursday Message With Pup Lukas

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts shared the spotlight of a new Instagram video with her beloved pup Lukas and wrote a Thankful Thursday message for fans. The newswoman is currently working at home, broadcasting from the basement of her Connecticut abode. She has been sheltering in place alongside her pups and longtime girlfriend Amber Laign for the past several weeks, combining her home and work life in the same way so many others are during this uncertain time.

Robin sat alongside Lukas as she read from her phone a devotional message of thankfulness and prayerfulness to inspire her followers as they began their day, just minutes before her call time for Good Morning America. She hosts the show alongside Michael Strahan, who continues to broadcast from the studio, as well as George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer, who are also working remotely from home.

Robin’s message spoke of not allowing fear to keep one from their destiny. As she cuddled Lukas, Robin then wished her followers a blessed day and a happy Friday eve.

The beloved morning talk show host looked gorgeous in the early morning hour.

She wore a beautiful purple blouse that had a faux animal print on it in a dark gray. Underneath, Robin wore a black shell for modesty. A pair of chic black pants coordinated with her top. For accessories, the GMA favorite sported a stone necklace in dark purple with a drop pendant and gold hoop earrings.

As for Robin’s hair and makeup fashion, her close-cropped tresses were styled into effortless waves. Natural-looking makeup from her eyes down to her lips finished off the look.

Lukas stood near his mother, looking up with appreciation. His tail wagged as she spoke to her 662,000 followers about how her fur baby didn’t feel well the day prior, but it appeared he was feeling more like himself this morning.

Just hours earlier, Lukas was also featured in a post that Robin shared with the social media site of Amber lying down on a sofa in their living area with Lukas as the talk show host prepared their dinner.

Fans were grateful for Robin’s inspirational post and shared their messages of thankfulness in the comments section of the share.

“I am thankful for this extra time with my babies and fur babies! So glad Lukas is feeling better. He is precious!” said one fan.

“Amen! Thank you for these devotionals very inspirational. I am glad to hear little Lukas is feeling better. Much love to all and God bless,” shared a second follower.

“Good morning Robin! Thankful that we are all doing this together and staying strong! Stay well and make sure Amber gets her nap. Have a good day!” stated a third Instagram fan.