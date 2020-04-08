John Stamos Posts Hilarious ‘Fuller House’ Spoof, ‘Full Quarantine,’ Starring His Co-Stars & Show Creator

The 'Full House' star shared a parody as his co-stars quarantine.

John Stamos posted a hilarious Full House spoof to Instagram as he quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56-year-old actor, who played Jesse Katspolis on the original ABC sitcom, shared a parody video titled “Full Quarantine,” which features his longtime co-stars and the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin.

In the too-cute spoof, Stamos and his co-stars revamp the show’s opening credits, starting with the car ride over the Golden Gate Bridge as the Full House theme song, Jesse Frederick’s “Everywhere You Look, ” plays in the background.

The camera then zeroes in on Stamos, who is out of his much-needed hair gel as he stands helplessly in front of his bathroom sink.

Next up is Bob Saget — clean freak Danny Tanner on the show. He’s armed with hand sanitizer and a mop, while Dave Coulier (his character’s former roommate, Joey Gladstone) is fishing for a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is seen spending time plunging her toilet, while Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) is sleeping the day away.

Finally, with trips to the grocery store becoming riskier, Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) realizes she’s down to one egg.

The clip also includes Full House creator Jeff Franklin tossing a ball to his face-masked Golden Retrievers. Throwback footage of the Tanner family, circa the 1980s, closes out the spoof.

In the caption to the cheeky video, Stamos reminded fans to stay safe and to stay home. He also joked that — unlike Full House, which has been on TV in some capacity since 1987 — this quarantine will eventually go away.

In comments to the video, fans raved about Stamos’ hilarious update on the Full House family.

“Yes. U win,” one commenter wrote to Stamos.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all day!” another added.

“Hilarious…is this for Disney+?” joked a third.

Others also asked why long-missing Tanner sister Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) isn’t in the video.

“Wish Mary Kate and Ashley could let loose and have some fun with their old crew!” a fan wrote.

A few fans also asked about Becky, in reference to departed cast member Lori Loughlin, who played Stamos’ wife on the series.

Stamos is obviously close with the cast of his former show, as well as the Full House creator, Franklin, who was actually let go from his showrunner duties in 2018.

It’s clear Stamos is nostalgic about his time on the Full House franchise. The actor recently revealed he even owns the iconic plaid couch from the Fuller House spinoff, which wrapped production last year.