‘Westworld’ Season 3: The Identities Of Dolores’ Stolen Brain Pearls Are Revealed In Episode 4

Dolores took five host pearls with her when she left the 'Westworld' theme park in the Season 2 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Mother of Exiles”) of HBO‘s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers have been trying to work out who are the identities of the five brain pearls Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) that smuggled out of Westworld in the Season 2 finale. The latest episode of HBO’s hit sci-fi drama series finally revealed that she had just made replicas of herself, according to Esquire.

While Dolores may have developed some new hosts in order to hide these pearls, old characters were also created as well. This was shown not only by using the newly robotic Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) as a host to Dolores’ plan to take over the world. As Maeve (Thandie Newton) discovered in Episode 4, Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) from Shogun World was also used.

In addition, Dolores was not beyond killing humans and replacing them with a robot in order to further her agenda in the third season of Westworld. This was shown when Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan) was replaced as a host by Dolores so she could gain greater control of Incite Inc.

Even with using familiar hosts, it did not mean that the same identities were inside the hosts. Already, viewers knew that someone close to Dolores was inside Charlotte. And, by the end of the episode, the revelation had been made that Dolores trusts no one else but herself to get the job done.

However, while this explained four of the brain pearls, there was still one leftover. As Esquire points out, this is the only differing pearl to the four Dolores ones. Instead, this one belongs to Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), who is in direct opposition against her. In a previous episode of Westworld, Dolores was shown discussing these pearls with the host version of Charlotte. It was then that it was discovered that the red-and-black pearl actually belonged to Bernard.

Considering Bernard is currently in the real world and trying to stop Dolores with the assistance of Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), it also means that it is a replica, just like the other four. As to why she made a Bernard pearl remains to be seen. It is possible that it could be used to analyze scenarios involving Bernard as a way to check how he would react to various situations. Of course, viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out more.