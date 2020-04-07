‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Eric Lambastes Quinn, Who Fights For Her Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 8 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will have some explaining to do. While she finally got even with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), it may have come at the cost of her marriage, per She Knows Soaps. Eric Forrester (John McCook) will lambaste his wife for putting herself before the family.

Quinn Destroyed Brooke’s Marriage

Quinn seized the opportunity to destroy Brooke’s life. When she saw the sexy video on Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) phone, she copied it to her cellphone to wreak havoc. She then used the app on Eric’s phone to upload the clip to Brooke’s new digital photo frame. Of course, everyone saw the footage of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing at the reunion party. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stormed out and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) blasted Bill and Brooke.

Quinn took all the credit for outing Brooke and Bill’s secret. At the time, Quinn felt that everyone had the right to know what Bill and Brooke had been up to. The Bold and the Beautiful fans also know that she wanted to get revenge on Brooke for humiliating her earlier this year.

Eric Demands Answers

However, Quinn’s revenge will come at a cost. Eric has long been Brooke and Ridge’s biggest champion. Brooke will always run to Eric when she and Ridge are going through some difficulties. He firmly believes that his son and former wife belong together. In fact, before he and Quinn left for the reunion party, he reminded her that he wanted her to play nice with Brooke. He wanted his wife to put the family ahead of any petty grievances she had.

The soap opera spoilers state that Eric will be shocked that Quinn went behind his back and uploaded a video with the sole intention of ruining a marriage. He will be angry at his wife and question whether she really cares about the Forrester family. Not only did the video clip affect his son’s marriage, but Katie and Bill’s relationship was also on the rocks because of her vendetta.

In the past, Quinn had to work hard to gain Eric’s trust. Everyone had warned him against Quinn and her psychotic behavior. He may question if she has gone back to her old ways just to gain some satisfaction. Eric will be disappointed in his wife and Quinn will have a difficult time convincing him that she just wanted Brooke to be accountable for her actions. She may very well end up fighting for her own marriage as Eric lets her know that he doesn’t know who she is anymore.