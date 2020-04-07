Peter Weber Finally Confirms His Relationship Status With ‘Bachelor’ Castoff Kelley Flanagan

'The Bachelor' star has been holed up in Chicago with his ex, but he says he's taking things slow.

Peter Weber says he is not dating Kelley Flanagan. The Bachelor star, who has been hanging out with his fifth-place finisher on the ABC reality show, finally set the record straight during an episode of The Viall Files podcast.

In the weeks following his disastrous Bachelor finale, Peter has been seen hamming it up in Full House-inspired TikTok videos with Kelley while spending time with her in Chicago. Several Bachelor Nation friends, including Clay Harbor and Dustin Kendrick, have teased that the two are dating.

But Peter says that’s not the case—at least not now.

“Are we dating?” The Bachelor star said of Kelley. “No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? I’m always transparent. Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Peter went on to explain that after his messy Hannah Ann Sluss-Madison Prewett triangle, he’s the “last” person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. The pilot said that at this point, he needs to take things “really, really slow” with any woman he’s interested in.

Peter also explained how he reconnected with Kelley after breaking things off with her on The Bachelor. The ABC star, who famously met Kelley prior to filming his season of the show, said he actually ran into her while in Miami for the Super Bowl in February while The Bachelor was still airing. He later ran into Kelley while out with several other Bachelor Nation stars, including Dylan Barbour and Devin Harris. Peter said Kristian Haggerty, the ex of Demi Burnett, showed up with Kelley, and his jaw dropped.

“We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number, ” Peter said. “We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”

Peter explained that after talking to Kelley, he decided to spend time with her in Chicago, and he ended up quarantining with her at her apartment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bachelor star said his extended visit to the Windy City came easily because he and Kelley get along really well and have really good chemistry.

“We just enjoy each other’s company,” The Bachelor star said.

If Peter does end up with Kelley, it would not be a surprise to his followers or his Bachelor Nation friends. Kendrick recently teased the duo’s relationship to Us Weekly, saying Peter and Kelley are “really cute” together. He also noted that he’s sure fans will be “hearing stuff” in the future from the couple.