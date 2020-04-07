WWE Rumors: Controversial Couple Reportedly Set To Split Up

Bobby Lashley and Lana‘s storyline relationship has polarized WWE fans from the get-go, and now it seems like only a matter of time before the unpopular couple ceases to be. Citing the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Ringside News reports that WrestleMania 36 marked the beginning of the end for the pair.

During Lashley’s match against Aleister Black at the show, cracks in the relationship began to show when Lana inadvertently caused her husband to lose the match. “The Ravishing Russian” encouraged him to go for a spear, but Black ended up striking Lashley with his finisher instead, picking up the victory in the process.

According to Meltzer, Lashley and Lana’s relationship was always destined to end up with an unhappy ending. He also revealed that the couple was showing signs of dissension before WrestleMania 36 weekend, and this development shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“They were already having problems before the marriage. They were already doomed — it was not a wise relationship in storyline from the start. She is quite beautiful and quite the worst woman in the world that you’d ever wanna be with. That’s kinda her character, so there you go.”

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before storyline romances come to an end in the soap opera world of WWE. Lana and Lashley have been an item for six months after the former left her husband Rusev to be with the former Bellator star. Now that the heated rivalry with Rusev is over, the storyline has lost some steam.

However, the storyline has been full of drama and shrouded in controversy in that time, which reached its apex in December of last year where Liv Morgan returned to Monday Night Raw and confessed her love for Lana. During the promo, Morgan also revealed that she and Lana had also been having an affair.

Lana has been portrayed as a dastardly heel throughout all of it, and all the signs point toward Lashley dumping her and turning babyface afterward. However, at the time of this writing, that’s just speculation, and there’s no telling what WWE’s plans are.

While Lana and Lashley’s storyline future is up in the air, Rusev’s WWE career could be coming to an end soon. He was taken off of television during the feud with Lashley, supposedly because he reportedly hasn’t signed a new contract with the company. WWE will be keen to keep “The Bulgarian Brute,” but he could be heading to All Elite Wrestling in the near future.