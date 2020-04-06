‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian On Twitter And Twitter Reacts Badly

Jax Taylor's Twitter audience isn't happy with his tweet.

Jax Taylor is under fire after taking aim at Kim Kardashian in a recent tweet.

After the Vanderpump Rules cast member came across a post shared by The View, days ago, which spoke about an upcoming check-in with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about how her family has been holding up amid the ongoing quarantine in California, he made it clear that he did not care what she had to say about her time at home.

Unfortunately, not all of his Twitter fans and followers agreed with his sentiments and took to their own accounts to slam him for seemingly calling her out for no good reason.

“TOMORROW: @KimKardashian West joins us from Los Angeles to discuss how her family is managing while social distancing,” The View‘s Twitter post read.

“Why? Who cares. What about the rest of the world. This is dumb,” Taylor tweeted.

After the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender shared his tweet, he was flooded with backlash from fans who pointed out that Kardashian was appearing on the show to reveal that she was using her Skims factories to make medical supplies amid the growing worldwide pandemic, as is her husband, Kanye West, who is using his own Yeezy factories to do the work.

Another Twitter user pointed out that Kardashian donated $1 million to the coronavirus efforts and has continued to work to help people who have been thrown behind bars on minor offenses get out of jail early as someone else pointed out that she’s a successful woman with several businesses.

“What [you] doing [Jax]?” one fan asked.

“She is actually using her celebrity to help,” added another.

A third fan pointed out that they were equally annoyed by the “atrocious wedding” between Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, which recently aired on an episode of Vanderpump Rules after the cast was seen arriving in Kentucky and preparing for the event together.

Throughout the many wedding-related episodes, fans online fumed over the way in which Bravo seemed to be dragging out the moments that led up to the couple’s ceremony.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian is just one of the many celebrities Sandoval has targeted in recent weeks. Just days ago, Taylor took aim at his former best friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval, for allegedly giving an over-the-top performance as the best man at his wedding only because cameras were rolling.

“It was for show. That’s what he does. He turns it on when the cameras are on,” Taylor claimed, according to a video shared on YouTube.