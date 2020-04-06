Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Pink Sports Bra & Tiny Black Shorts In At Home Challenge Workout

Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram over the weekend to challenge her 12.4 million followers to an at-home workout. The workout features a ladder challenge exercise that the fitness trainer used to get back in shape after having her daughter Arna.

For the workout, the Instagram sensation wears a pink sports bra that shows off her postpartum tummy. She pairs the top with tiny black gym shorts that leave her sculpted legs on display. Despite just having had a baby at the time, the fitness trainer already appears to be in great shape.

Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and black socks. She accessorizes with a gold bar necklace and small stud earrings while her long, dark tresses are pulled up into a high bun on top of her head. The fitness trainer adds a bit of eye makeup and painted lips to make her facial features pop.

The ladder challenge workout is filmed in the Australian native’s living room. The only equipment that Kayla uses for the exercises is a gray chair. As the workout contains tricep dips, Kayla uses the chair for support. The circuit consists of just two exercises — the tricep dip and sit squat. The fitness trainer shows her followers how to properly execute each move while demonstrating the way the ladder challenge works.

Kayla begins with one tricep dip and moves into a single sit squat. She then repeats the two exercises but performs two reps of each. In each consecutive round, the trainer adds one extra rep until she gets to 10. In the caption of the video, Kayla explains how to complete the workout and tells her followers that it will really work their triceps and glute muscles.

Also in the caption, the mom-of-one tells her followers that being shut in at home doesn’t mean they can’t still work hard or challenge themselves on their fitness journey. She ends her message by expressing how proud she is that the SWEAT app, where she hosts her workout program, is offering one month free access to her BBG program.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and over 300 comments within the first 24 hours of being posted. The fitness trainer’s followers commented on her workout programs and asked questions pertaining to their personal fitness journeys.

“The ideas you come up with are so unique, just gotta love it! Thank you for all these years of pure positivity & inspiration!,” one Instagram user commented.