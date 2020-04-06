Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Backside In ‘Side Booty’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan has continued her daily posting to popular social media site Instagram with simple workout demonstrations that target specific areas of the body. The fitness trainer’s most recent videos all allow her followers to carry out the workouts at home with minimal to no equipment, which has been ideal throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In the model’s most recent workout video, she targets the glute muscles. In the video, she wears a flattering sports bra and leggings combo that highlights her gym-honed figure. On her upper half, Ashleigh wears a a white sports bra with criss-crossing straps across the back that include various cut-outs. The top exposes plenty of skin and gives her followers an eyeful of her back muscles. On her bottom half, the trainer sports a pair of high-waisted gray leggings that cling to her curves and emphasis her sculpted backside.

For footwear, Ashleigh goes with a simple pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver necklace and glitzy hoop earrings. The model wears her long, straight blonde tresses up in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out and lets a few loose strands hang down the sides of her face. The Instagram sensation completes the look with thick, black eyelashes and glossy lips.

For the “side booty” workout, Ashleigh uses a gray exercise mat and no other equipment. The post consists of four individual video clips, each containing a separate exercise from the circuit. In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrates extended clamshells, which she tells her followers to complete a total of 15 reps. The next exercise is the standing abduction. Trainees should complete 20 reps on each leg and a total of three sets.

In the third video, the trainer shows her followers how to do kneeling abductions. Again, trainees should complete 20 reps on each leg and three sets. The final exercise in the circuit is the side step-out. The exercise is performed 15 times during three sets.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlines each exercise and writes the number of reps and sets they should do of each. She tells them that the exercises will power up their glute muscles. Ashleigh also announces a giveaway from workout gear brand NVGTN, with whom she partners. Her followers must follow both her and the brand and tag three friends in the comments section in order to qualify to win a $200 gift card.

The post earned over 66,000 likes and over 5,000 comments from the model’s 3.4 million followers within the first several hours of being posted.