Drita D’Avanzo Narrates The Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Fight, Khloe Kardashian Finds It Hilarious

Former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo couldn’t help but insert her two cents on the now infamous physical fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian that aired in a recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

She posted the entire fight to her Instagram page and narrated it in full. Surprisingly, Kim and Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, found Drita’s commentary hilarious, reports Hollywood Life.

“I freaking love you!!!!!…you are awesome! That made me laugh!” wrote Khloe in response to Drita’s video. She also added a blow kiss emoji to her remark.

Drita replied to Khloe with an equal amount of adoration, saying, “@khloekardashian love u right back girl.. you can make believe breaking up my fights anytime.”

In Drita’s video, she starts by telling her fans that they have to watch the fight if they haven’t seen it already. Drita guessed that neither Kourtney nor Kim had ever had a physical fight before, which is why their resulting skirmish came out so messy.

“I don’t know what they’re fighting over, who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably borrowed her tanning cream and never returned it,” joked Drita.

She then gives a play-by-play of each moment in the fight, even adding additional commentary for Khloe, who was a bystander during the altercation, until she tried to break up the fight.

“I don’t understand why no one comes at me like this, I’m dying to f*ck up somebody in this family,” Drita said, guessing Khloe’s thoughts during her sisters’ fight. She also jokingly said Khloe was the “friend you want at a fight,” since she tries to break it up but doesn’t seem to care much about what happens.

Drita even said that Kim gave Kourtney a “mom slap” at one point of the video and added additional narration for Kendall Jenner, who was watching the entire thing unfold from the next room.

Khloe wasn’t the only celebrity to find Drita’s commentary hilarious. Even Jenni “JWoww” Farley of Jersey Shore fame commented to show Drita her appreciation, as did former Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams. Perez Hilton, Jade Kevin Foster, and DJ Camilo also commented on Drita’s post.

In less than a day, the reality star’s Instagram video racked up over 482,000 views and generated almost 10,000 comments.

The Inquisitr recently reported that both Kim and Kourtney felt embarrassed about the fight but also decided that it was their responsibility to viewers to air the messier parts of their lives.