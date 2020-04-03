Kyle Richards Reveals Which ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member She Misses The Most, Admits To Feuding With Camille Grammer

Kyle Richards appeared on Thursday's 'WWHL.'

Kyle Richards appeared on Thursday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and during one segment of the show, she was showed two past Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members at a time and asked to reveal which she missed the most.

First, Cohen questioned Richards about whether she missed Camille Grammer or Brandi Glanville the most.

“Today, Brandi Glanville,” Richards replied, via Bravo, on the April 2. “Camille has said some things lately that, you know, anyway.”

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Grammer claimed last year that the Bravo series was Richards’ show and suggested that she had made it impossible for her to return for Season 10. While Richards denied any such things, Grammer stuck to her guns and insisted Richards was the reason she wasn’t given a full-time position on the new episodes.

Continuing on to Cohen, Richards said she missed Adrienne Maloof more than Taylor Armstrong and Maloof’s former husband, Paul Nassif, more than Ken Todd, the husband of former cast member Lisa Vanderpump, who kicked her out of his and Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home during the ninth season of the series.

Then, when asked if she missed Eileen Davidson or Yolanda Hadid more, Richards couldn’t decide.

“That’s a hard one! Can I do a tie on that? Eileen is really fun and funny. I was just texting with Yolanda. So, you know, they’re both great,” she shared.

Richards was later dealt with an even more difficult choice as Cohen suggested she chose between her sister, Kim Richards, who has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on and off since its start, and her best friend, Faye Resnick, who has made numerous cameo appearances on the show.

After telling Cohen that the question was truly unfair, Richards said she doesn’t miss fighting with my sister before noting that both Kim and Resnick would be seen on the upcoming episodes of Season 10. Glanville and Davidson also returned to the show for Season 10, as did Maloof.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards opened up about her frustrations with Grammer while filming a special one-hour episode of Watch What Happens Live with Cohen during the BravoCon fan convention in November of last year, noting that Grammer’s many Twitter posts haven’t been coming as good news to her.

“But the tweets are killing us! The tweets are killing all of us,” Richards shared.