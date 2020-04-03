‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Fires Back At Claims Of Acting ‘Self-Righteous,’ Slams Bullies Of Cast

Tom Sandoval has been feuding with Jax Taylor.

Tom Sandoval is firing back at claims of being self-righteous.

Amid his ongoing feud with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who he’d previously been friends with for the past 20 years, Sandoval appeared on Scheana Marie’s podcast on Tuesday, March 31, where he addressed the poor treatment he’s received from certain people on the show.

“With a lot of these people, they try to be manipulative,” Sandoval said on the March 31 episode of Scheananigans. “They’re a**oles to people and they gang up and they’re bullies and they get eaten alive on social media about it.”

According to Sandoval, he believes that the bullies of the show typically receive a lot of backlash from Vanderpump Rules on social media. As fans have seen over the past couple of weeks, hundreds have spoken out against Lala Kent due to the way she’s been treating Raquel in recent weeks.

Taylor has also been accused of acting like a bully towards Sandoval, who he has continuously spoken out against, despite the fact that Sandoval went all out and did an incredible job as his best man at his June 2019 wedding. He’s even taken aim at Sandoval’s six-year relationship with Ariana Madix by suggesting that their romance isn’t real and pointing out that Madix has publicly said she doesn’t want to marry or have kids with Sandoval.

Sandoval went on to say that after seeing the backlash they’re receiving on social media, the bullies of Vanderpump Rules get angry at the people they targeted and start to act as if the hatred they’re getting is the fault of their victim.

“And then they start thinking, ‘Oh, you just think you’re better than everybody or you’re so self-righteous or whatever.’ When really it’s like, why don’t you just be a better person instead of trying to like, knock other people down or make them look bad?” he wondered.

Sandoval also said his co-stars should be more respectful and passionate towards one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor most recently lashed out at Sandoval during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. At the time, he said that while Sandoval did do a good job as the best man at his wedding, he was only doing so because he knew it would be seen on the show.

“I would try too if I looked dumb and then, all of the sudden, I’m at a wedding,” Taylor explained.

Taylor then labeled Sandoval as an “actor.”