Kansas City Chiefs Reportedly Restructure Sammy Watkins’ Deal On One Year Contract

It appears the Kanas City Chiefs are going to keep Sammy Watkins after all. The team reportedly signed the receiver to a new contract on Friday that will give the team a bit more cap space.

That “more cap space” part is quite essential considering this time last week, the Chiefs were just $177 under, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Terez Paylor reported on Twitter, Watkins is taking a pay cut to stick around. The deal will give the receiver $9 million for the 2020 season, though he can reach incentives that will eventually pay him $16 million should he hit all of them.

With Watkins agreeing to the new contract, his team has an additional $5 million to operate under the salary cap. Tom Childs of Arrowheadpride reports Watkins also got a no-trade clause put into the contract. In other words, this was not done to make him more attractive to other teams. KC is all in on the receiver for another year.

Childs pointed out the signing is a bit of a surprise because Andy Reid had been rather coy about Watkins just yesterday.

“Right now, he’s here. That’s the positive part. And we sure like Sammy. He’s done a great job for us. As good a player as he is, he’s even a better person. So we’ve really enjoyed him being here. But other than that, I can’t really lead you on either way, because that’s Brett’s area. I’m honestly not dealing with it.”

Watkins is the second receiver the team brought back in the last week. They also resigned Demarcus Robinson to a one year deal. The plan for KC is coming into a more precise focus for the rest of the offseason.

The deal for Watkins could also lay the groundwork for keeping Chris Jones for at least 2020. There had been talk his franchise tag would help the team keep his rights only long enough to trade for draft picks.

The Chiefs are said to still be trying to restructure the defensive star’s contract as well as extending it. Kansas City had earlier talked about wanting to get a new deal in place with Patrick Mahomes. All of that is still in the potential future. For now, KC fans know at least Watkins is coming back, and he’s coming off his arguably best career season.

He caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, but it was the playoffs where he shone. In the AFC Championship, he caught seven passes for 114 yards, and in the Super Bowl, Watkins grabbed five passes for 98 yards. In the process, he became a fan favorite.