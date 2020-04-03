‘General Hospital’ Star William DeVry Thinks Julian & Britt Need A Baby To Make Things Interesting

William deVry throws out a soapy plot for his character.

General Hospital actor William deVry seems to be really into his character’s hook up with Britt Westbourne. Just recently he took to social media to give his thoughts on what could possibly be a twisted surprise for Julian Jerome. Daytime Confidential had the details on what was said on Twitter by the soap star.

A recent preview post was shared by General Hospital stating that things were about to get interesting the morning after Julian and Britt’s second night together. That’s when deVry came back with quite an interesting plot of his own. He said that what their morning after needs is a baby. He then asked for thoughts on this possible concept from fans. There seemed to be a mixed bag of opinions on a baby for this new couple.

Some fans think that a baby would be a terrible idea, while others stated that Julian should get the chance to raise a child. He wasn’t around for Lucas and it seems that he barely sees Leo since he is now living at the Quartermaine mansion.

Julian is ready to blow up Neil's world. Will Alexis stand for his (very public) outburst?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/MmBbWrz2wR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 1, 2020

However, Julian doesn’t seem to be quite over Alexis Davis. This week on General Hospital, he got wind of Alexis and Neil’s night at the hotel in New York from Britt and he ended up attacking Neil over it. Julian assumed that he was the cause of Alexis taking a drink and he was on a rampage.

Having a baby with Britt would certainly change things up for Julian. While this is definitely a possibility for these two, word is that Britt isn’t sticking around Port Charles for the long haul. It could be that once she leaves Port Charles this time around, Britt may find out that she is pregnant, but doesn’t tell Julian.

Watch out Port Charles, Britt is back in her lab coat. We have a feeling this won't sit well with Felix or Elizabeth.

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @kellythiebaud pic.twitter.com/Ld3PAkj1Vr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 23, 2020

For right now, William deVry is just putting that idea out there for fans to chew on. There isn’t s definite baby on the way just yet. The actor has been on social media quite a lot since General Hospital has shut down for now. He has been interacting with fans a lot more recently.

It was just announced this week that the ABC soap will be changing up the viewing schedule a bit to accommodate the hiatus in filming going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be new shows airing Monday through Thursday, but Fridays will be a rerun from past episodes.

Will Julian and Britt eventually get a surprise baby in the near future? That would surely shake things up for them. Many General Hospital fans seem to be up for this possible twist and it seems that William deVry would welcome it as well.