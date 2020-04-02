Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors That She’s Feuding With Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight about where she currently stands with Cardi B.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has been accused of having an issue with Cardi over the past few weeks. According to Hollywood Life, the drama occurred fans did some snooping around on social media and accused Megan of “liking” several negative comments made against Cardi. The outlet reports that the likes were made via Megan’s YouTube account, where several messages had been left that pitted the two women against each other. The comments also reportedly said that Megan was a superior artist and was coming to take the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s spot.

Megan replied to the accusations on Twitter, responding to a tweet that is now unavailable and asserting that she had nothing to do with the likes. She also shared that she isn’t the one who controls her YouTube page, and thus couldn’t have been the one who agreed with the negative remarks on her page.

“I did not like no damn stupid a** comment like this,” Megan tweeted. “I don’t even upload my own sh*t to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

While some of Megan’s fans encouraged her to continue to keep the peace with Cardi, while others accused the Grammy winner of being the one who hit “like” under several negative posts against Megan. Certain followers responded to Megan’s tweet by pointing out that the rumors could just be a way to create drama against the two successful rappers.

“Yeah you right Meg but still watch her tho. You may not have one with her but she be liking shady sh*t about you,” one follower replied to Megan’s tweet.

“They just can’t stand that you’re trying to uphold female unity, they want you to have a beef with another woman so bad because that’s what they like to see and they don’t like that you’re not giving them what they want, keep doing YOU,” another chimed in.

Cardi has yet to address the alleged beef on social media. Although she has been involved in drama with other rappers in the past including Nicki Minaj, Cardi has been vocal in the past about supporting other female rappers and has even used her social media to shout a number of them out.