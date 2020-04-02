Malika Haqq Has Reportedly Been Leaning On Khloe Kardashian For Motherhood Advice Since Having Her Son

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been by her best friend Malika Haqq’s side since the actress recently gave birth to her son.

According to Hollywood Life, Haqq has been adjusting well to motherhood over the past few weeks. Last month, the ATL star and her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis, welcomed their baby boy, Ace Flores. The two proud parents have shared Ace with their millions of social media followers and seemed to be enamored with him. A source reportedly dished to the outlet that having a baby was something Haqq has wanted for a while and is something that she hasn’t had problems adjusting to.

The insider continued to say that, if Haqq does have questions as a first-time mom, she has plenty of support around her. Her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq-McCray, has one child with her husband, Bobby McCray. Haqq also reportedly looks to Kardashian for advice as well. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her first child, True Thompson, in April 2018.

“She’s asked her sister and Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to and leans on them, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” the source shared. “She’s tired of course but what new mom isn’t? She’s doing great.”

Kardashian has seemingly been by Haqq’s side ever since the influencer announced her pregnancy in September 2019. She and Haqq were photographed going to several baby showers, as well as shopping for the baby. Kardashian also threw Haqq’s baby shower earlier this year. After Haqq announced on her Instagram page she had Ace, Kardashian commented on how excited she was for her bestie. However, People reports that Kardashian has yet to meet Ace in person due to being under quarantine in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since giving birth, Haqq has reportedly been mindful of who she has around her son. She is reportedly prioritizing her son’s health and doesn’t want to have a large number of people around Ace at the moment. As new cases of coronavirus are updated daily, Haqq is reportedly taking as many precautionary steps as possible to make sure he’s safe from the virus.

“She’s super protective over Ace especially during a time like this,” the source explained. “She’s only allowed a few very close family members to see her son and only for short periods of time at that. She is taking to motherhood like a total natural and got a lot of advice from her mom and sister, so she definitely feels like she knows what she’s doing.”